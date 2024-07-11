This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Tax Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Operations Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Mentor and develop local members of the tax operations team and coordinate team activities, positively influence team members in order to achieve team goals.

Ensure the accurate and complete data required for the indirect tax reporting processes in a timely and accurate manner for businesses and processes with a relatively high degree of complexity.

Ensure that all Bots carry out their task on a timely manner with the expected result by monitoring the run of the end-to end automated VAT preparation process

In case of any failure of the Bot’s run make sure that the responsible operations team member carries out the route cause analyses, inform and involve the other relevant parties

Coordinate the maintenance of all in scope Power BI, Power Automate, Power Apps and all other O365 applications and visualization reports

Develop the new automation solutions based on the Business’ needs to save time and efficiency.

Resolve local issues and queries that may require reference to Indirect Tax local country requirements and / or working closely with the listed IT teams.

Look for opportunities across all system to improve data processes to create efficiencies and control improvements.

Independently coordinate the local data integrity resources on VAT GL reconciliation, for all businesses/countries and Turnover reconciliation, Balance Sheet Integrity processes where our Tax Team is acting as local preparer.

Develop good working relationships both internally and externally and represents our Tax Team both to internal and external partners.

What You will need to be successful:

More than 2 years of hands-on experience in Power BI, Power Apps, and Power Automate development.

A solid understanding of taxation across all aspects of indirect taxes (VAT, Excise Duties).

Fluency in English

Process and project management experience is a great advantage.

Proficient problem-solving abilities, including the capability to perform root cause analysis.

Skilled in establishing and nurturing productive working relationships within complex organizational structures.

Ability to share knowledge and develop people.

Advanced level of analytical skills, numeracy and good financial understanding

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



