Tax & Payroll Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

Role Synopsis:

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organization, responsible for delivering centralized and standardized people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.

The purpose of this role is to ensure/support compliance in tax reporting and remitting, working to complete any audit requests, respond timely to agency requests and identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to service or areas of concern. It may also support with the accurate delivery of designated people core area operations, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of system and process queries, customer concerns, and incidents via case management system.

Key Accountabilities:

Support Tax filings for US, Trinidad and Canada.

Support Tax and Agency reporting responsibilities within group.

Raise 221 process corrections in ADP Global View.

Process quarter corrections, working closely with ADP to ensure quarterly amendments can be filled without error.

Play an active role in the quarterly reconciliation.

Lead the processing of W2 corrections and maintaining end-to-end training and materials for the team.

Support co-workers within the Tax area.

Support Pay Inputs team to perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employees in regard to designated people core processes and interfaces to payroll.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds.

Ensure local operating procedures are accurate, up to date, and fit for purpose.

Lead efforts relating to ad hoc and unanticipated work requests and projects as required.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

3+ years of experience in Tax, with understanding of tax legislation and legal compliance.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Technical Capability

Tax experience and its payroll requirements and impacts.

Knowledge of payroll systems, including SAP GV.

Proficiency with Excel spreadsheets.

Highly numerate / strong analytical skills required.

Ability to interact with employees at all levels of the organization.

Holds themselves and others to a high standard of accuracy and attention to detail.

Able to adapt to changing priorities, peaks in workload and deadlines.

Business Capability

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will contribute to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and P&C partners. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context and understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business. Puts the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations and decisions.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Group mind set - frequently looks beyond own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Successfully balances the needs of the client with local needs.

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgment to enable sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Acts with integrity; demonstrates the bp V&Bs.

Cultural fluency - actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities.

Desirable Criteria:

Proficient in using CRM systems, like Salesforce.

Knowledgeable on HCM systems, like Workday.

Knowledgeable on hire to retire end to end processes.

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.