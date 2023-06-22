Tax Planning Senior Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Responsible for leading the provision of comprehensive strategic and solution-focused legal guidance to a business sub-segment or specialism, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputation.

Finance



Legal Group



Responsible for leading the provision of comprehensive strategic and solution-focused legal guidance to a business sub-segment or specialism, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputation.



The lead US Federal and international tax planning role within the Tax Planning team, supporting bp's Treasury and M&A functions.

Establish strong relationships with key stakeholders in the Treasury and M&A functions in order to provide strategic tax support and analysis of U.S. Federal and international tax law.

Responsible for all tax aspects (planning, implementation, and defense) of M&A deal execution including structuring, funding, due diligence, negotiation, drafting, and post-closing integration.

Responsible for all tax aspects of central Treasury activities including financings, financial products, treaty applications, reinvestment of profits, and withholding tax.

Ensure integration with various Finance and Legal functions, bring tax awareness, and champion tax considerations.

Interact and communicate effectively with bp Finance leaders, corporate partners, and members of the Tax function.

Work proactively with other internal tax teams, including Policy, Business Partnering, and Operations to build a collaborative environment and foster open communication.

Support the Tax Operations team with tax audits.

Ensure completed transactions are reported correctly on the Federal tax return.

Manage external advisors.

Actively monitor and analyze any applicable tax reform and related guidance.

Provide both leadership and supervision to a direct report as well as the broader team.

10+ years of relevant tax experience in public accounting, law firm, government and/or industry.

Significant experience in financial services; in-house bank and cash pooling experience preferred.

Significant experience in international tax required (both inbound and outbound).

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills required, with the ability to plan and execute at strategic and tactical levels.

Experience of managing or partnering closely with non-tax teams.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with an ability to effectively relate tax issues to non-tax personnel.

Excellent communication with senior leadership on a range of broad business plans.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



