Tax Process Transformation Analyst

Finance



Tax Group



The tax process analyst will provide transformation support to the global tax function as a member of the tax technology, data, and digitization team, working on several strategic tax projects to ensure the transformation initiatives are effectively executed and that the benefits are realized. The mission of our team is to enable tax to continuously adapt to a changing business landscape by improving data integrity, simplifying processes, and accelerating technology solutions. This team works closely with our information technology teams, business partners, and other members of the tax function to identify areas for process improvement and potential automation and to design and embed streamlined processes through digital solutions.The work involves driving positive change in tax through technology and process optimization, coordinating agile teams, as well as gathering end user requirements from bp to deliver more efficient and, where applicable, standardized tax processes.The work involves driving positive change in tax through technology and process optimization, coordinating agile teams, as well as gathering end user requirements from bp to deliver more efficient and, where applicable, standardized tax processes.



Contribute to tax transformation by identifying opportunities to improve process efficiency and execute on those opportunities. Identify scalable opportunities that can be streamlined and practical to implement across multiple regions.

Support workshops with subject matter experts and stakeholders to understand tax processes and conduct opportunity analysis for risks and improvement opportunities

Develop and deploy tax digital assets and provide hands on support to tax citizen developers in the development of new digital technology solutions, including Power Apps and Power BIs. Provide training and support in these tools to wider tax team.

Ensure tax citizen developers receive ongoing support through consistent communication, frequent updates, the exchange of success stories, and access to technical support groups.

Assist with analyzing stakeholder needs and identifying gaps and risks.

Help drive sharing of knowledge on best practices in digital transformation across tax. Providing tax citizen developers with clear guidance on best practices to ensure digital assets are auditable, reliable, reviewable, and properly maintained post deployment.

Work within our agile approach to plan and manage deliverables, including supporting the facilitation of retrospectives to ensure lessons learned are incorporated into appropriate actions.

Deliver change activities required to embed new behaviors, practices, and business processes

Educated to a degree standard with additional qualification or equivalent professional experience.

Relevant experience in business transformation with a strong understanding of business transformation projects, including data and process change activities.

Ability to take the initiative to create opportunities for improvement and problem resolution.

Adept at understanding, compiling, and improving established policies and procedures through collaboration with support teams.

Strong analytical and documentation skills, attention-to-detail, and self-starter.

Excellent business verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to influence others to accomplish initiatives.

Able to work on multiple projects and prioritise effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Experience with Microsoft Suite especially Power Apps, Power BI and Power Automate

Previous experience with continuous improvement disciplines e.g. Six Sigma.

An understanding of developments in tax data, technologies, external digitalization including AI, and the impact on operational processes.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



