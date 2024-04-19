Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Team and advance your career as a



Tax Project Senior SME

In this role You will:

Developing and maintaining integrated project plans, ensuring alignment and mitigating any potential conflicts

Coordinating project-level reporting in Compliance Services, aggregating inputs and facilitating communication across various management areas

Acting as a liaison for project reporting between different service towers within GBS, ensuring seamless communication and alignment

Proactively identifying resource requirements and support resource management reporting, emphasizing deployment levels, utilization, skills capacity, and costs

Applying PMO methodology and project management best practices rigorously, including stakeholder and communications management

Identifying and monitoring project-level risks and issues, collaborating with leadership to develop mitigation plans

Managing conflicts across different stakeholders and support resources, resolving project issues effectively

Planning compliance assessments and implement preventive or corrective actions in alignment with internal controls and regulatory requirements

Facilitating project prioritization discussions and reviews with key stakeholders, ensuring alignment with business objectives

Liaising with Change Managers to align project-level change management and governance plans effectively

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 5 years of relevant business operations experience in a customer-focused B2B environment

Strong attention to detail and ability to work under tight deadlines

Proven leadership skills with experience leading teams and managing performance

Advanced proficiency in planning, risk management, performance management, and quality assurance

Track record of supporting delivery of complex projects, including process reengineering and systems implementation

Ability to see the big picture and create new insights from a wide range of information

Strong communication and cooperation skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities effectively

Excellent language and interpersonal skills, with a focus on client responsiveness

Strong analytical skills and financial awareness

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and make wise decisions in complex situations

Innovative and creative thinking with the ability to build contingency plans

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.