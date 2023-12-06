Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Risk Assurance and Control Manager

In this role You will:

Collaborate closely with the broader tax teams and the Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) team to pinpoint internal control concepts and foster standardization within Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (ITCF) operations

Monitor the compliance of ITCF policy and enforcing the second line of defence relating to the management of indirect tax risks in bp’s businesses worldwide

Lead assigned audits to evaluate the effectiveness of control activities within the ITCF and suggest improvements

Inspire and mentor your team, guiding them through the intricacies of control testing programs, audit management, and the exciting journey of implementing innovative controls and process enhancements

Collaborate with members of the tax team and key players in the business to comprehend the landscapes of indirect tax risks and control activities, while also overseeing the remediation of any identified gaps

Drive engagement by contributing to key partner communications and training sessions, sharing expertise on tax risk management, control testing, and improvement strategies

Delve into quarterly ITCF and indirect tax risk management data to spot gaps and risk trends, crafting plans for effective remediation and offering up improvement recommendations

Take the reins in ITCF risk assessment, pinpointing businesses within scope and spearheading the redesign of the risk survey as needed

Promote teamwork with partners and external colleagues to uncover effective methods and opportunities for simplification

Connect with essential partners both inside and outside of bp to cultivate robust working connections

Embed a digital approach within the team and explore continuous improvements for the risk identification process and other digital advancements

Guide and nurture team members, including those under your supervision, to enhance capabilities and cultivate competencies

Efficiently prioritize tasks within the managed area, optimizing resources to accomplish goals and objectives

Support ITCF internal audits and other associated audit-related requests

What You will need to be successful:

Proven and substantial expertise in Audit, Internal Controls, and Process Improvement within Finance.

A track record of leading and inspiring teams, a valuable asset.

Demonstrated proficiency in recognizing and evaluating risks, coupled with the formulation of effective internal controls and mitigations for risk management.

A robust understanding of end-to-end business operations and a keen grasp of business dynamics.

The skills for fostering effective teamwork, building relationships, and facilitating change management.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with a notable ability to influence effectively.

Proven talent in orchestrating and leading the seamless execution of multiple workstreams.

Thriving in steering independently or with a touch of guidance, conquering deadlines, and harmonizing conflicting priorities.

Keen analytical prowess and adept problem-solving skills.

A robust inclination towards digital and transformative thinking

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.