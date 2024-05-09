This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Risk Assurance and Control Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Collaborate with various bp teams to generate innovative internal control ideas and streamline operations for Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (ITCF) roles.

Participate in ITCF audits to assess control effectiveness, identify risks, and propose enhancements.

Work closely with experienced team members to implement control testing programs, oversee audits, and drive standardization and process improvements.

Contribute to Tax Risk Assurance and Control team efforts to assess indirect tax risks annually.

Engage in stakeholder communications and training sessions, sharing expertise on tax risk management and control strategies.

Analyze quarterly ITCF data and other indirect tax risk information for the bi-annual risk management report.

Collaborate with key players in bp, fostering relationships and contributing to tax technology systems and digital initiatives within the team.

What You will need to be successful:

3+ years of experience in Finance

Experience in audit, internal controls, and process improvement.

Proficient in English.

Adaptable and quick learner, excelling in collaborative team environments.

Analytical problem solver with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrates a growth mindset and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

Proficient in Office programs and analytical support tools.

Capable of taking ownership of deliverables and managing conflicting priorities.

Advantageous to have experience in indirect tax advisory, audit, and compliance, with a keen interest in global indirect tax rules and their impact on end-to-end operations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

