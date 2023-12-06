Tax Risk Assurance and Control Senior SME

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Risk Assurance and Control Senior Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:

Collaborate closely with the broader tax teams and the Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) team to pinpoint internal control concepts and foster standardization within Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (ITCF) operations

Conduct assigned audits to evaluate the efficacy of control activities within ITCF, pinpoint risks, and propose improvement measures

Collaborate with tax team members and key business partners to comprehend indirect tax risk landscapes, contribute to the ITCF risk assessment, and oversee gap remediation efforts

Drive engagement by contributing to key partner communications and training sessions, sharing expertise on tax risk management, control testing, and improvement strategies

Help collect and analyze quarterly ITCF data and other indirect tax risk info, gaining hands-on experience in crafting the bi-annual risk management report

Team up with partners and external peers to discover effective approaches and streamlining opportunities in managing risks, ensuring their incorporation into process and control enhancements

Play a role in designing, building, implementing, and seeking continuous improvement opportunities for tax risk insight reports. Facilitate effective trend analysis to aid tax and business partners in predicting and preventing tax risks, with a specific focus on indirect tax

Assist in delivering and maintaining digital initiatives within the team, while continuously seeking ways to enhance the risk identification process

Connect with crucial key players in bp, fostering relationships and cultivating a supportive learning atmosphere

Guide junior team members in adeptly handling control testing programs, overseeing audits, and implementing standardization and improvements in controls and processes

What You will need to be successful:

Seasoned professional with 6-8 years of expertise in Indirect Tax Advisory, Audit, and Compliance.

Demonstrate a profound understanding of global Indirect Tax rules and their implications on end-to-end operations

Experience in internal controls and process improvement is a valuable asset

Proficient in tax accounting principles, with a particular focus on GL reconciliations and clearing

Fluent in English

Proven ability to take ownership of deliverables, manage conflicting priorities, and possess strong project management skills

Effective written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to influence

Digitally fluent in Office programs and proficient in analytical support tools

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.