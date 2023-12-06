Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Risk Assurance and Control Technology Senior SME

In this role You will:

Collaborate with teams from various disciplines, shaping requirements, designing solutions, and configuring systems to customize tax risk management, with a focus on the dynamic ITCF system

Orchestrate the charge in implementing ground breaking tax technology systems and other pertinent applications

Stand as the guardian, offering continuous maintenance, support, and resolution for the ever-evolving realm of tax technology systems

Keep pace with the Innovation and Technology team, staying on the cutting edge of tax software features and updates to optimize system performance

Master the orchestration of seamless integration between tax technology systems and other financial and business systems, ensuring a fluid data flow

Take the reins of the ITCF risk assessment tool, optimizing data integration and ensuring pinpoint reporting accuracy

Forge collaboration with the tax data and technology team, championing data governance practices for the accuracy and integrity of tax data, especially within the ITCF domain

Illuminate internal partners through training sessions on the nuanced utilization of tax technology systems

Craft and uphold comprehensive documentation, detailing tax technology processes and procedures

Be the go-to expert for queries related to tax technology systems

Uncover opportunities for process enhancements and efficiency gains under the umbrella of ITCF

Keep your finger on the pulse of industry trends and emerging technologies, recommending and implementing innovations

Support the analysis of quarterly ITCF data and other indirect tax risk management information, primed for bi-annual reporting

Expand your network by cultivating strong relationships with key partners within bp

Provide invaluable support for data requests, internal audits, and other associated inquiries linked to ITCF

Play a pivotal role in the delivery and maintenance of digital initiatives, constantly seeking ways to enhance the risk identification process within the technological landscape

What You will need to be successful:

Dive into a wealth of 6-8 years' expertise in Accounting, Finance, IT, or a related field

Command the realm of tax technology solutions with hands-on implementation and management experience

Showcase your finesse in crafting and using tax software and associated tools

Navigate the intricate world of ERP systems and their seamless integration with tax or non-tax systems.

Harness the power of data analytics and other ground breaking business intelligence tools

Elevate your game with a trifecta of strong analytical prowess, stellar interpersonal skills, and effective communication

Master the art of collaboration as you seamlessly work with teams spanning various disciplines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.