We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Risk Assurance and Control Technology Senior Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:

Collaborate on tax risk management in the dynamic Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (ITCF) system with cross-functional teams.

Lead implementation of innovative tax technology systems and applications.

Provide continuous support and maintenance for evolving tax technology systems.

Stay updated on Innovation and Technology developments for optimal system performance.

Ensure seamless integration between tax technology and business systems for data flow.

Manage ITCF risk assessment tool, ensuring precise reporting and data integration.

Conduct training sessions for internal partners on tax technology system usage.

Serve as the go-to expert for tax technology system queries.

Identify and implement process enhancements and efficiency gains in ITCF.

What You will need to be successful:

Demonstrate 6-8 years' expertise in Accounting, Finance, IT, or a related field.

Command hands-on experience in implementing and managing tax technology solutions.

Showcase proficiency in crafting and using tax software and associated tools.

Navigate seamlessly through ERP systems and their integration with tax or non-tax systems.

Apply data analytics and groundbreaking business intelligence tools effectively.

Excel in analytical prowess, interpersonal skills, and effective communication.

Master the art of collaboration by seamlessly working with cross-functional teams.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



