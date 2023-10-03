Tax Senior Analyst

Job summary

The Indirect Tax Analyst is responsible to deliver global Indirect Tax compliance reporting, audit support and compliance risk management services to BP businesses, while ensuring adherence to BP policies and procedures and meeting high operational service standards.In this role, there is a specific requirement to manage workflow and operations for selected portfolio(s) and contribute to the wider management teams delivery of strategic objectives for the organisation.



1. Indirect Tax Compliance Reporting

Preparing, reviewing and submitting periodic (monthly/quarterly) Indirect Tax (GST/VAT/SST/WHT) returns and any associated indirect tax reporting requirements to tax authorities for selected country/regional portfolio(s).

Meeting target timeliness and quality KPIs for indirect tax compliance and assist with the preparation and reviewing of monthly KPI / management reporting.

Developing, reviewing and maintaining good quality tax manuals, process maps and standard operational procedures (SOP) and keeping them up-to-date.

2. Audit support

Initiating and/or leading collaboration across different teams in responding to internal and external statutory and tax audit support.

Preparing and/or reviewing the responses prepared by team members to ensure accurate, relevant and timely delivery of external and internal for statutory and tax audit support.

Liaising with Group Tax or tax authorities in various jurisdictions with delegated authority from Group Tax.

3. Stakeholder management

Pro-actively identifying issues within the team, seeking input, communicating and dealing with stakeholders on service standards and operational issues.

Taking ownership of establishing and maintaining strong relationships with internal partners and external stakeholders, which is supported by timely and regular verbal/written communication.

4. Project management and delivery strategic objectives

Contributing individually and/or leading the team to deliver strategic objectives for the organisation by participating in projects identified by team leads / senior management.

Assisting in developing new business opportunities by transforming services to deliver increased value.

5. Continuous Improvement (CI) & Operational Excellence (OE)

Actively participating in opportunity identification and selection from the operational areas.

Act as CI agent to communicate changes & provide guidance in CI Process Management, support implementation of CI strategy and deployment in organization.

Note: The list of expectation in JDs is not exhaustive and will be updated according to business requirement.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting or related field. A tax specialization or professional / industry qualification in tax is advantageous.

Minimum 4 years to 6 years (ideally) of experience in any of the following roles in public practice/large corporates/MNC shared service centres:

Indirect Tax (GST/VAT/SST/WHT) compliance or advisory

Corporate tax compliance or advisory

Internal or external Audit

Finance / accounting roles involving tax compliance as part of overall accountabilities

Strong communication skills (both written and verbal) with a high degree of proficiency in English

Strong technical / analytical skills along with financial and commercial awareness.

Desirable Criteria

Project management skills and/or experience;

Digital skills or experience with tax technology platforms and/or data analytics (e.g. iVAT by Avalara, Microsoft Office 365 tools, Power BI, Tableau, SalesForce etc);

Finance Transformation / Tax Transformation experience or involvement in these projects.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



