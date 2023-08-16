Tax Senior Manager, Global Indirect Tax Risk Management

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (ITCF) is designed to manage the risk of indirect tax compliance failure across bp in a systemic, and proportionate manner. This is achieved by mandating the effective operation of specific controls across the end-to-end lifecycle of indirect taxes, through pro-active risk management and stewardship between bp tax, all business units across bp and the Enablers. Working alongside other members of bp tax (notably the Business Partnering team) this role will help drive a transformational change in the renewed adoption of ITCF across business units and Enablers to ensure the ITCF is accepted as a critical tool to be used across bp in managing indirect tax risk. ITCF must deliver value (and be seen to do so) to help drive this adoption.

Finance



Tax Group



This role will own the comprehensive re-design, implementation, and operational efficiency of ITCF and drive continuous process and control improvement. The role will also oversee the tax risk register as it relates to indirect taxes and, with the Tax Risk Committee (TRC) and the Head of Tax for Global Indirect Tax Compliance, will help ensure effective management of indirect taxes.

The role will also help build and lead a new indirect tax control team to be hosted in our global business service (GBS) centre in Budapest. This team will help develop and perform testing through a risk-based assurance programme to ensure compliance and appropriate risk management, as well as providing insights that support our aspiration to proactively predict and prevent risks, and to protect values for bp.

Key Accountabilities

Lead and continuously evaluate the strategic design of the ITCF, including the identification and delivery of change management to strengthen controls. This initially requires a transformational step change in how ITCF operates and how it is perceived by the various stakeholders

Own and develop the ITCF risk management methodology, including the frequency and design of the risk survey, to support proportionate tax controls based on key indirect risks across the tax and broader business processes

Lead the design and operation of the ITCF assurance programme to ensure tax, the business units and the Enablers have the relevant evidence to meet the ITCF control objectives and to support regulatory requirements

Set direction and clear performance metrics for the indirect tax control team, leading the team to carryout assurance testing, and to provide technical expertise for improving local controls, monitoring, processes, and actively closing gaps in controls

Develop, implement, and maintain metrics and reports that gather indirect tax insights and provide a near real-time ITCF dashboard for use at all levels of the organization to enables effective communication as well as tangible and transparent risk reduction

Lead a quarterly indirect tax governance forum that will enable the tax leadership to understand current control weak spots, disputes, and emerging risk themes, which supports a cohesive response to addressing risks at a strategic level within the organization

Work alongside our tax business partnering team, across the bp business units and the Enablers, develop and maintain relationships with senior bp stakeholders to ensure appropriate dedication across bp in managing indirect tax risks and drive timely attestation and gap remediation

Work with the TRC to monitor the efficiency of indirect tax risk management and to oversee the tax risk register as it relates to indirect taxes

Periodic review of the ITCF policy and all other associated mentorship, process documents, technology, and training materials to ensure they support the ongoing effective operation of the ITCF

Essential Experience

Indirect tax experience is essential – significant operational and/or advisory experience required

Understanding of bp’s systems of internal control and demonstrated skills in development of control frameworks and risk management procedures

Strong analytical, communication and influencing skills

Ability to support effective coaching and teamwork in a matrix organisation

Proven track record of being able to learn and grow in role

Up to 20% of travelling time may be required in the first year of implementing the refreshed ITCF programme and regular visits (probably bi-monthly at least) to the team in Budapest would be vital going forward.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Indirect Tax Compliance, Indirect Taxes, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax Compliance, Tax compliance process management, Taxes, Tax reporting and control, Tax Risk, Transfer Pricing



