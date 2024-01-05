Tax Senior Manager – Transfer Pricing

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

Working as part of bp’s Transfer Pricing and Innovation Taxes (‘TPIT’) team, the TP Senior Manager will support the team’s accountability for ensuring bp complies with all TP policies and procedures and proactively manages and mitigates TP risks.As bp re-invents to achieve its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, this is a pivotal time to join our transfer pricing team to contribute to the energy transition and delivery of the Group’s strategy.The role is primarily responsible for designing and maintaining transfer pricing policies, procedures and documentation for our global businesses.The role offers a great opportunity to work with the wider bp tax team and also provides exposure to a broad range of transfer pricing projects across Asia Pacific, UK/Europe, US and other regions.bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allow our employees to reach their full potential.



Job Description:

What you will do:

Review bp’s TP requirements to ensure changes in the business operations or economic/fiscal environment in which the Group operates are adequately addressed and reflected in the TP policy and documentation.

Provide policy guidance and lead the design of new or revised TP policy for global businesses, integrators and enablers within bp.

Develop TP management strategy, provide technical advice and lead complex TP projects and implementation, including setting up APA as appropriate.

Set the priorities of TP documentation for Tax Operations. Review and approve the finalization of TP documentation including for APA and MAP projects.

Conduct TP risk assessment of global businesses, highlight trends and developments, oversees the effectiveness of TP monitoring and control procedures, and implement TP risk mitigation actions.

Support the tax disputes resolution team in the capacity of a subject matter expert by providing technical inputs to the management of transfer pricing audits, MAPs and responding to TP queries from tax authorities and regulators globally.

Provide technical support to the Tax Policy team in relation to TP advocacy in strategic countries or at OECD level.

What you will bring:

Significant transfer pricing experience either in-house at a multinational corporation or accountancy/advisory firm specialising in transfer pricing.

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.

ACA/ATII/CTA/HMRC (FT) or equivalent experience/education.

Excellent level of technical transfer pricing skills and in-depth knowledge of OECD requirements and transfer pricing principles.

Strong leadership and project management skills with a proven track record of delivering transfer pricing projects within specified timelines, including the management of multiple work streams across different functional disciplines.

Direct experience of working with businesses, especially in the commodity trading arena.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong business awareness and a solid understanding of direct and indirect taxation, and tax compliance processes.

An excellent team player who embraces change and commitment to the job and overall team success.

Proven track record of being able to learn and grow in role.

Ability to build and maintain networks within and outside tax.

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.