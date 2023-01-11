Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Tax Senior Team Lead

In this role You will:

Allocate and monitor the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems

Coach and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities

Review draft returns prepared by junior team members and provide guidance and support to them

Manage returns to be prepared in a timely and accurate manner in addition to preparing own returns

Carry out validations and reconciliations for countries supported,

Work with the Country Finance and Tax teams to understand priorities and work to deliver against these as required

Develop good working relationships both internally and externally at the peer level

Represent the Tax Team both to internal and external stakeholders

Work to be carried out in accordance with the timetables ensuring proper documentation on process activities performed

Look for opportunities to improve the team’s processes

Manage tax audits

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and 5+ years of experience in Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area

Fluent, negotiation level in business English

People management experience

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with focusing on client responsiveness and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested