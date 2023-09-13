Tax Senior Team Lead

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Tax Senior Team Lead

In this role You will:

Global accountability over designated indirect tax compliance and/or system portfolio including, but not limited to ITCF, scenarios, sampling, quality testing, consolidation, and submissions

Ensure succession planning and implementation for the team

Establish and uphold a strong and enduring relationship with the Group Tax advisor

Develop and embed end to end Tax performance reporting in GBS Europe

Lead independently team task portfolios, reallocations and global projects

Craft dynamic workforce strategies and lead recruitment initiatives

Propose and apply standard solutions across towers in the global function

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of EBSC

Mentor and develop junior leaders

Mentor and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities, positively influence their team members to achieve team goals

Manage tax returns to be prepared in a timely and accurate manner

Review draft returns prepared by more junior team members and offer mentorship and assistance

Carry out validations / reconciliations for the supported countries

Resolve queries and issues as they arise

Work with the Country Finance / tax teams to understand priorities and work to deliver against these as the need arises

Work to be carried out in accordance with the timetables ensuring proper documentation on process activities performed and data used / created

Look for opportunities to improve the team’s processes to create efficiencies and control improvements regarding general process matters, works with extended Leadership Team on assigned projects

Manage tax audits from a receiving end



What You will need to be successful:

Relevant qualifications and proven experience in Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area

People management experience

Proficient in English

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with focus on client responsiveness and cooperation skills



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested





bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Indirect Tax Compliance, Indirect Taxes, People Management, Tax Accounting, Tax Audits, Tax Compliance, Taxes



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.