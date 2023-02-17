Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Tax Team and advance your career as a

Tax Superuser!

In this role You will:

Actively work on the Global SAP Deployment projects

Testing of the solutions and presenting the results to project and local tax partners

Work with users (tax and non-Tax) if there are any issues with transactions or reports to identify the problem prior to a formal IT&S ticket being raised

Assess the changes and, if vital, raise a Change Request

Coach and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities

Resolve queries and issues as they arise

Look for opportunities to improve the team's processes

Support tax audits from a receiving end

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree

3 to 4 years of experience in related Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area

ERP system experience

A good understanding of taxation across all aspects of indirect taxes (VAT, Excise Duties, Ecotaxes)

Knowledge of end-to-end indirect tax compliance processes

Knowledge of downstream business and the related risks along with the tax issues associated with complex supply chains is preferable

Experience in being part of defining and delivering technology projects would be an advantage

A proven ability to navigate through the technology landscape and language

An awareness of SAP

Good coordination and communication skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested