Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Tax Superuser Excellence Manager

In this role You will:

Acting as a focal point by representing tax technology solutions and projects for GBS TAX Superuser and Operation team.

Playing a key role in decision-making processes alongside Group Tax and T2D2 Team, shaping Business Transformation projects

Supporting the design and delivery of 'Digital Tax Compliance' solutions, ensuring bp's compliance with digital tax requirements

Taking ownership of BAU approvals for tax condition tables and tax code change requests, ensuring integrity across multiple SAP systems

Identifying and mitigating risks related to GBS Tax-operated SAP systems, proposing alternative solutions when needed

Driving continuous improvement initiatives within the GBS Tax Superuser Team, implementing standard processes

Leading negotiations with stakeholders to establish efficient and compliant tax processes

Coaching and developing GBS Tax Superuser Team members through specialized SAP trainings

Addressing resourcing concerns and support GBS Tax Leadership in decision-making processes

Ensuring tasks are completed within project and BAU timelines, maintaining accurate documentation

Providing professional support during internal and external tax audits, ensuring compliance with regulations

Adhering to tasks and responsibilities outlined in EMS/QMS systems and Indirect Tax Control Framework.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and over 10 years of experience in Tax, Accounting, and Reporting areas

5+ years of experience in ERP Tax Design maintenance, with professional knowledge of SAP systems

Professional knowledge and experience in SAP modules such as FI, SD, MM, with a focus on tax determination, master data, and compliance processes

Advanced knowledge and working experience with tax technology applications, including indirect tax determination engines, digitization solutions, and compliance tools

Professional-level understanding of indirect taxation across all aspects, coupled with knowledge of end-to-end tax compliance processes and risk management

Familiarity with business landscape and associated risks, especially concerning tax issues within complex supply chains

Experience in defining and delivering technology projects, showcasing your ability to inspire change and influence collaborators

Proven ability to influence across different organizational levels, with strong negotiation skills and the ability to navigate complex landscapes

Capability of managing multiple conflicting priorities and aligning operational and project management tasks

Having proactive and innovative approach to problem-solving, driving efficiency and effectiveness in tax technology solutions

Self-confident appearance with excellent coordination and assertive communication

Relevant bp business experience and knowledge is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.