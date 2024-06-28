Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Tax Group
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a
Tax Superuser!
In this role You will:
- Act as a contributor from the GBS Tax Superuser Team in the operated SAP’s development programs as a member of the Tax Process area to ensure delivery of tax solutions and organisational change process
- Handle conflicting priorities between several projects and queries with the help of the Team Lead or fellow colleagues
- Take part in project development discussions and help analyse system setup and build impact assessments
- Use a sophisticated level of SAP knowledge to ensure system integrity when proposing design solutions to the Tax, Senior Group Operation Advisor and Change Manager
- Manage the allocated portfolio’s VAT condition tables and the integrity of the VAT design of the operated SAP system
- Works with users (Tax and non-Tax) to identify risks/issues and mitigation plans to identify the problem prior to a formal IT&S ticket being raised
- Assess the changes and, if necessary, raises a Change Request, for example for new tax codes or new design configuration, when business or Tax identifies a change needed in the SAP system
- Make changes to the SAP tax models by updating rates, end dating and creating new VAT condition records or Excise Duty rules, etc.
What You will need to be successful:
- Relevant degree or equivalent experience in ndirect tax accounting and reporting
- A good understanding of taxation across all aspects of indirect taxes (VAT, Excise Duties)
- Proficiency in English
- Intermediate level of Excel skills
- Knowledge of an integrated accounting system (preferably SAP)
- Experience in being part of defining and delivering technology projects would be an advantage
- A demonstrable ability to navigate through the technology landscape and language
- Good coordination and interpersonal skills
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.