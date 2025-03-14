Site traffic information and cookies

Tax Superuser

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Tax Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092947
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Tax Group


Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry.  We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.  

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Superuser!

In this role You will:

  • Act as a contributor from the GBS Tax Superuser Team in the operated SAP’s development programs as a member of the Tax Process area to ensure delivery of tax solutions and organisational change process
  • Handle conflicting priorities between several projects and queries with the help of the Team Lead or fellow colleagues
  • Take part in project development discussions and help analyse system setup and build impact assessments
  • Use a sophisticated level of SAP knowledge to ensure system integrity when proposing design solutions to the Tax, Senior Group Operation Advisor and Change Manager
  • Manage the allocated portfolio’s VAT condition tables and the integrity of the VAT design of the operated SAP system
  • Works with users (Tax and non-Tax) to identify risks/issues and mitigation plans to identify the problem prior to a formal IT&S ticket being raised
  • Assess the changes and, if necessary, raises a Change Request, for example for new tax codes or new design configuration, when business or Tax identifies a change needed in the SAP system
  • Make changes to the SAP tax models by updating rates, end dating and creating new VAT condition records or Excise Duty rules, etc.

What You will need to be successful:

  • At least 3-4 years experience in VAT accounting or compliance.
  •  VAT Expertise: Ability to recommend appropriate tax treatments for various business scenarios, including complex chain transactions involving four or more participants.
  • VAT Accounting Knowledge: Comprehensive understanding of financial accounting, including balance sheets and profit & loss statements. Proficiency in identifying where input and output taxes are recorded, how they are posted in the system, and the meanings of general ledger (GL) and subledger (SL) accounts.
  • SAP Proficiency: Competence in navigating SAP, including the ability to look up information within various transaction codes (t-codes) for both sales and purchase scenarios.
  • Proficiency in English
  • Analytical and strong partner management skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
  • Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial Management, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

