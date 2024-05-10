Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Tax Superuser Senior SME

In this role You will:

Acting as the primary contact for the GBS Tax Superuser Team, ensuring delivery of compliant tax solutions and effective change management processes

Representing the GBS Tax Team in project development discussions, utilizing advanced tax and SAP knowledge

Driving testing of designed solutions and present results to stakeholders

Training and supporting GBS Tax Team members on changes and post project deliverables

Taking full ownership of allocated portfolio’s tax condition tables and ensure integrity of Tax design across multiple SAP systems, proposing and applying standard solutions across SAP systems

Managing and facilitating work with users to identify risks and develop mitigation plans, advising business users on tax design (master data setup, transaction processing, etc.)

Updating tax condition repository and perform SOX controls regularly, acting as process operator for the relevant indirect tax controls

Assessing changes in business operations and initiating continuous improvement possibilities within the Tax Superuser Team

Identifying and challenging business or tax change requests that would create tax compliance process risk, endanger SAP system integrity or result in incorrect system settings, proposing alterative solutions to reach compliant system setup

Supporting members of the GBS Tax Compliance team and coordinating team activities in common projects, SAP trainings and tax accounting

Managing tax audits connected to Tax Superuser processes

What You will need to be successful:

6+ years in Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting

Proficiency in SAP ERP systems

3+ years as a Tax System SME

Fluency in English with exceptional interpersonal skills

Thriving under pressure and being proactive in action

Assertiveness and proactivity

Advanced understanding of indirect taxation, including VAT and Excise Duties.

Being familiar in end-to-end indirect tax compliance processes

Experience in technology projects is an advantage

Being able to manage conflicting priorities and align tasks effectively

BP business experience is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.