In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Superuser Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:

Act as a single point of contact for the Team in the operated SAP’s development programs as a member of the Tax Process area

Ensure delivery of compliant tax solution and change management process

Manage conflicting priorities between several projects and BAU queries independently

Represent the Team in project development discussions and using your VAT expertise for analysing system setup and creating impact assessments

Ensure system integrity when proposing design solutions to the Tax, Senior Group Operation Advisor and Change Manager

Takes full ownership of the allocated portfolio’s vat condition tables and the integrity of the VAT design of the operated SAP system

Updates the tax condition repository and individual performs SOX controls on a regular basis to ensure integrity of SAP systems

Support members of the Tax Compliance Team and coordinates team activities in common projects, provides SAP trainings and positively influence their peers in order to achieve team goals

Develop good working relationships both internally and externally at peer level, and represents the GBS Tax Superuser Team both to internal and external partners

Work to be carried out in accordance with the timetables ensuring proper documentation on process activities performed and data used / created

Lead tax audits from a receiving end connected to Tax Superuser Team’s processes

Ensure external advisors and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized accounting qualifications

Proven experience in Indirect Tax Accounting

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system (preferably SAP)

Fluency in English

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Additional European language is an advantage

A flexible, motivated personality

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



