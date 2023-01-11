Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Tax Team Lead

Tax Team Lead

Tax Team Lead

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Tax Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144358BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Senior Team Lead

In this role You will:
  • Allocate and monitor the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems
  • Coach and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities
  • Review draft returns prepared by junior team members and provide guidance and support to them
  • Manage returns to be prepared in a timely and accurate manner in addition to preparing own returns
  • Carry out validations and reconciliations for countries supported,
  • Work with the Country Finance and Tax teams to understand priorities and work to deliver against these as required
  • Develop good working relationships both internally and externally at the peer level
  • Represent the Tax Team both to internal and external stakeholders
  • Work to be carried out in accordance with the timetables ensuring proper documentation on process activities performed
  • Look for opportunities to improve the team’s processes
  • Manage tax audits

What You will need to be successful:
  • Relevant degree and 5+ years of experience in Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area
  • Fluent, negotiation level in business English
  • People management experience
  • Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness
  • Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills with focusing on client responsiveness and cooperation skills
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Apply Search all jobs at bp