Tax Technology & Process Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Description:

The Tax Technology and Process Manager will support the global tax function as a member of the tax technology, data, and digitization team. The role will focus primarily on Thomson Reuters One Source Indirect Tax Determination, our Common Tax Engine (“CTE”), which is a strategic tax technology used within bp and forms one of the key components of the new ERP strategy. This role will support the end-to-end tax processes across the ERP landscape in the US and Canada to ensure that issues are triaged, analyzed, and resolved, with process improvements implemented and benefits realized. This includes the CTE where is it currently used as well as other systems that have tax determination logic where the CTE is not used, e.g. Endur, Solarc RightAngle, SureTax, and SAP custom configuration.

The role involves working with business internal and external business partners to drive understanding and adoption of business processes and tax requirements to enable accurate indirect taxation, invoicing, and reporting in the CTE and other tax engine solutions. The role will act as a tax determination process expert and conduit between I&E and business users.

Accountabilities

Contribute to improving master and transactional data used and required by our tax engines and compliance processes to improve efficiency, reduce risk and reduce disputes with counterparties on tax treatments of transactions. This will include working with businesses to train or coach users on process improvements.

Triage tax issues raised by users to identify root causes and react accordingly.

Undertake User Acceptance Testing to confirm changes are correct during CTE deployments, as defects arise in production, or from content enhancements.

Support T2D2 on core CTE design in ERP Strategy (Quantum) through workshops with subject matter experts

Perform periodic quality review of tax engines in production and identify and action continuous improvement initiatives where relevant.

Support deployment of CTE on Greenfield SAP S4 implementations which would include requirements gathering, impact and fit/gap analysis, SAP design, CTE design including Customs Content, Testing

Help drive sharing of knowledge on standard methodologies in CTE across Tax, Business, I&E and GBS.

Work within our agile approach to plan and manage deliverables, including supporting the facilitation of retrospectives to ensure lessons learned are incorporated into appropriate actions

Deliver change activities required to embed tax engines such as new behaviors, practices, and business processes.

Essential Education and Experience

Educated to a degree standard with additional qualification or equivalent professional experience.

Minimum of 7-10 years’ relevant experience in US indirect taxes such as Sales & Use Taxes and Motor Fuel Taxes, preferably in the areas of compliance, data and/or process.

Solid understanding of business transformation projects, including data and process change activities.

Ability to take the initiative to create opportunities for improvement and problem resolution.

Adept at understanding, compiling, and improving established policies and procedures through collaboration with support teams.

Strong analytical and documentation skills, attention-to-detail, and self-starter.

Solid project management skills and the ability to manage competing priorities.

Excellent verbal, written and influencing skills

Experience with Tax Technologies ideally with Thomson Reuters One Source Indirect Tax Determination

An understanding of developments in tax data, technologies, external digitalization including AI, and the impact on operational processes. (preferred)

Why join us

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.