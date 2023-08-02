Tax and Compliance - Senior Analyst

Job summary

Internal Control is a global team within Finance, with accountability for developing and managing bp’s internal control framework. One of the important aspects of this is complaince with tax and statutory requirements. The tax and statutory compliance role for the bp GBS India legal entity is a critical role responsible for overseeing and ensuring the company's tax compliance and regulatory adherence within India. This role requires a deep understanding of Indian tax laws and regulations, a keen eye for detail, and the ability to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in tax laws to ensure the organisation remains compliant and optimised in its text obligations. The tax and compliance role will work closely with internal stakeholders and external tax advisors to manage tax planning, reporting and compliance activities effectively the work will involve strong liaison with both internal stakeholders at a senior level across the business and external stakeholders.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities:

The primary accountabilities for this role will include a mix of the following accountabilities.

Tax planning and strategy:

Develop and execute tax planning strategies to optimize the company's tax liabilities while ensuring compliance with Indian tax laws and regulations.

Identify text-saving opportunities and risks related to transactions, investments, and business operations.

Tax compliance:

Oversee all aspects of text compliance, including direct and indirect taxes (e.g., income tax, GST, custom duties etc.)

Ensure accurate and timely preparation and filing of all tax returns, reports, and declarations.

Monitor changes in tax laws and regulations to update the company's tax compliance process accordingly.

Transfer pricing:

Manage transfer pricing compliance and documentation requirements in accordance with Indian regulations.

Work closely with the finance and legal teams to ensure proper documentation and adherence to arm’s length principles.

Tax audits and assessments:

Handle tax audits and assessments by Indian tax authorities.

Liaise with external tax advisors and legal counsel during tax audits to represent the company’s interests.

Regulatory compliance:

Ensure compliance with all applicable financial and regulatory requirements imposed by Indian authorities.

Keep abreast of changes in laws and regulations that impact the organization's operations and promptly implement necessary changes.

Risk management:

Identify and assess tax and compliance risks within the organization and develop strategies to mitigate these risks effectively.

Implement internal controls and best practices to ensure compliance with tax laws and regulations.

Liaison and communication:

Maintain effective communication with internal stakeholders, including finance, legal and senior management, regarding tax and compliance matters.

Represent the company in interactions with tax authorities, external auditors, and advisors.

Act as a coordinator/ liaison between management to communicate issues and status in conjunction with internal and external audits.

Key Challenges:

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context and statutory requirement acumen for the company in order to deliver high quality service.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements.

Ability to interact with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organization, building strong relationships quickly.

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure

End to end understanding of GBS governance processes.

Ensuring that BP's internal control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls across all activities in scope of operations.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently.

Education and Experience

University degree and professional accounting qualification (CA, CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA

8 + years of relevant and proven experience in tax compliance and management

In-depth knowledge of Indian tax laws, regulations, and accounting principles.

Ability to work and meet tight deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Effective communication with senior stakeholders and peers and strong influencing skills with proven capability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity.

Knowledge and Skills Required

Experience to work on SAP ERP

Strong planning and problem-solving skills

Ability to communicate effectively.

Strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.