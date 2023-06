Técnico de administración de personal y recursos humanos

This role is not eligible for relocation

Provides support on a wide variety of People administration activities across our Refinery, Corporate and Retail businesses.

People & Culture



HR Group



Provides support on a wide variety of People administration activities across our Refinery, Corporate and Retail businesses.



Key Accountabilities

Provide support on local lifecycle employee processes and production of required letters and contracts.

Provide administration support with any legal, fiscal and regulatory processes.

Providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Streamline and continuously improve HR processes (e.g. templates, automation in processing) in close cooperation with team colleagues from "People Services" in Budapest and other global business service centres

Active participation in HR projects (e.g. local implementation of global guidelines, system changes)

Responsible for the administration of social benefits

Provide cover to the wider local Spain Services P&C team in times of demand

Essential Education

Ideally a business degree (BA) with a focus on HR

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Good knowledge of English

High level of detail, organized and independent way of working

High service orientation, precise and discreet way of working, hands-on mentality

Capacity to keep track of numerous ongoing tasks, strong sense of integrity

Able to be responsive in a fast paced, demanding operational environment

Comfortable in working in a highly complex matrix organization

Used to working in a team

1 - 3 years of experience in a similar role

Desirable Technical Criteria

Workday

Case management systems

Excellent skills in Office products

Familiar with qualified certificates and Spanish Authorities websites (Social security, Local websites, bank websites)



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Detail-Oriented



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.