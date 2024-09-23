Team Administrative Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Key Accountabilities:

Senior Level Leadership support including: Assisting select rptA and Shipping senior leadership with calendar management with a high level of efficiency and accuracy including coordination of complex meetings with participants across multiple time zones Booking domestic & international travel while adhering to company travel policies and guidelines Reconciling and submitting timely expense reports with appropriate accompanying documentation



Event management and communications: Larger team support in coordinating and assisting with large and/or high value external and internal meetings (e.g. executive visitors, employee appreciation events, conferences, LT meetings, etc.) Securing appropriate internal conference room space or researching/comparing offsite venue options, catering needs, etc. Understanding meeting needs/flow and working closely with audio visual team to ensure flawless connectively Registering internal/external visitors and ensuring proper building access, safety procedures, wireless connectivity with a high-level of care and attention for leadership-level visits Researching teambuilding activities, offsite dinner venues Supporting trade floor wide events Gift and entertainment policy support



Assist leadership in ensuring team’s compliance with internal requirements (Block leave, Onboarding/exiting employees, Accsys support, file retention, etc.)

Managing office supplies to ensure always sufficient to meet the needs of the wider team

Participate as member of the overall RPTA/Shipping Admin Team with flexibility to shift responsibilities as team needs arise; Participate as an active admin team player in rptA and Shipping, providing back-up support and contributing to an engaging and positive values-driven culture. Motivation, collaboration and a willingness to go the extra mile is a must Work with the full team in aligning and standardizing processes and related checklists Willingness and ability to network and collaborate with other team assistants within T&S and other business entities Ability and willingness to complete additional tasks as identified/required



Essential Experience:

High School Diploma/GED

5 years experience supporting senior level management and/or teams

Advanced skills in Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Experience working with confidential information and confirmed ability to act discretely

Outstanding organizational skills

Ability to foresee and, proactively prevent issues or respond to issues when they arise

Time management

Flexibility/resourcefulness

Curiosity about energy transition; ambition to learn and grow their impact in the organization

Desire and ability to learn new collaborative tools

Strong communications skills (written and verbal)

High degree of independent judgment

Motivated, self-starter, enthusiastic about helping people and identifying solutions

Shows initiative and forward-thinking mindset

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build trust and relationships with stakeholders

Ability to multi-task and prioritize competing priorities and conflicting needs expeditiously and proactively

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.