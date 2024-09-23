Team Administrative Assistant

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
Key Accountabilities:
Senior Level Leadership support including:
Assisting select rptA and Shipping senior leadership with calendar management with a high level of efficiency and accuracy including coordination of complex meetings with participants across multiple time zones
Booking domestic & international travel while adhering to company travel policies and guidelines
Reconciling and submitting timely expense reports with appropriate accompanying documentation
Event management and communications:
Larger team support in coordinating and assisting with large and/or high value external and internal meetings (e.g. executive visitors, employee appreciation events, conferences, LT meetings, etc.)
Securing appropriate internal conference room space or researching/comparing offsite venue options, catering needs, etc.
Understanding meeting needs/flow and working closely with audio visual team to ensure flawless connectively
Registering internal/external visitors and ensuring proper building access, safety procedures, wireless connectivity with a high-level of care and attention for leadership-level visits
Researching teambuilding activities, offsite dinner venues
Supporting trade floor wide events
Gift and entertainment policy support
Assist leadership in ensuring team’s compliance with internal requirements (Block leave, Onboarding/exiting employees, Accsys support, file retention, etc.)
Managing office supplies to ensure always sufficient to meet the needs of the wider team
Participate as member of the overall RPTA/Shipping Admin Team with flexibility to shift responsibilities as team needs arise;
Participate as an active admin team player in rptA and Shipping, providing back-up support and contributing to an engaging and positive values-driven culture.
Motivation, collaboration and a willingness to go the extra mile is a must
Work with the full team in aligning and standardizing processes and related checklists
Willingness and ability to network and collaborate with other team assistants within T&S and other business entities
Ability and willingness to complete additional tasks as identified/required
Essential Experience:
High School Diploma/GED
5 years experience supporting senior level management and/or teams
Advanced skills in Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Experience working with confidential information and confirmed ability to act discretely
Outstanding organizational skills
Ability to foresee and, proactively prevent issues or respond to issues when they arise
Time management
Flexibility/resourcefulness
Curiosity about energy transition; ambition to learn and grow their impact in the organization
Desire and ability to learn new collaborative tools
Strong communications skills (written and verbal)
High degree of independent judgment
Motivated, self-starter, enthusiastic about helping people and identifying solutions
Shows initiative and forward-thinking mindset
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build trust and relationships with stakeholders
Ability to multi-task and prioritize competing priorities and conflicting needs expeditiously and proactively
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.