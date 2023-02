Job summary

The Team Administrator for Regulatory Affairs - Hydrogen & Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a key role helping to prioritize and shape the activities of the VP Regulatory Affairs - Hydrogen & CCS, External Affairs and the Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs team.

Key Accountabilities:

Handling the VP’s schedule, proactively planning ahead and anticipating requirements.

Ensuring that practical arrangements such as external agendas, all requirements for meeting attendees and pre-reads are in place on time including booking hot desks, meeting rooms and facilities as the need arises.

Remaining proactive, anticipating needs and handling diary clashes.

Managing events including off-site meetings and events.

Coordinating travel & logistics, including liaison with the Company Travel Provider to ensure requirements for VP business travel are complete and run efficiently.

Organising hotel accommodation, transportation and any other travel needs. Support required on budget administration (coding of invoices, taking care of suppliers).

Providing a link between a number of BP offices and leaders; maintaining a good working relationship with key contacts both externally to BP and other parts of the Group.

Handling all administrative matters in the strictest confidence and maintaining all relevant records and files.

Handling expenses claims aligned with internal processes.

Support the H2 &CCS Regulatory Affairs team with the organization and coordination of key projects: meetings, logistics, pre-reads, etc.

Essential Experience: Proficiency in English, excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience in diary and event management.

Excellent attention to detail and a proven understanding of our bp systems and processes.

Able to connect with and manage partners at multiple levels in the organisation, comfortable communicating with senior leaders.

Proven track record of quickly learning and developing on the job to fill any skills gaps.

Able to prioritise workload.

Excellent one team behaviours.

Cultural proficiency, self-awareness and ability to work in multifaceted cultural environments

Proficiency in MS office tools

Motivated to develop out of the role in the future. Additional Information:

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.