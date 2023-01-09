Site traffic information and cookies

Team Assistant

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143805BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

So, what does the day to day look like?

You, as a Personal Assistant to VP, Software & Platform Engineering and other members of the Digital Technology Leadership team are in sole charge of the VP's calendar, travel arrangements, expenses and whereby required, emails. We are looking for someone to take ownership of co-organising small to large internally facing events (up to 10,000 people). These responsibilities include staff meetings, leadership team offsite, and digital field community event's, working closely with the senior leaders in Digital Technology and other members of the team. We expect you to be able to travel to our Central London office at least three times a week to support the team.

What we expect to see from your background!

So, we are keen to talk to people that can bring a sense of ownership to a variety of tasks across the Digital Technology world here at bp. The type of experience we're looking to seek is as follows.

  • We would like you to be highly organised and be able to rely on you to complete critical tasks.
  • We want to see you adopt pride in work and take control of situations to build good outcomes for the VP.
  • You will have strong communication skills with collaborators.
  • You are happy to collaborate with a range of individuals from within bp and outside.
  • We want you to embrace a continuous improvement mindset and be a person that is interested to learn, including proactively gauging feedback.
  • We're ideally looking to talk with anyone that has 5 years plus experience as a PA.

