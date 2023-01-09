Team Assistant

Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

So, what does the day to day look like?



You, as a Personal Assistant to VP, Software & Platform Engineering and other members of the Digital Technology Leadership team are in sole charge of the VP's calendar, travel arrangements, expenses and whereby required, emails. We are looking for someone to take ownership of co-organising small to large internally facing events (up to 10,000 people). These responsibilities include staff meetings, leadership team offsite, and digital field community event's, working closely with the senior leaders in Digital Technology and other members of the team. We expect you to be able to travel to our Central London office at least three times a week to support the team.



What we expect to see from your background!



So, we are keen to talk to people that can bring a sense of ownership to a variety of tasks across the Digital Technology world here at bp. The type of experience we're looking to seek is as follows.