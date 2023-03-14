Team Assistant

Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Key Accountabilities:

• Actively manage diaries, ensuring all meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged, including identifying dates for meetings, internal and external.

• Ensure all meetings run smoothly by managing attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required.

• Manage and prioritize the Calendars of the Leadership Team in a strictly confidential manner and ensure all correspondence is courteous, helpful and timely, and feedback to them accordingly. Filter calls.

• Support the team with administrative and required matters.

• Manage email responses and/or notices where required.

• Liaise with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with other teams/PAs where necessary to ensure alignment.

• Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements, compile itineraries, anticipate visa requirements and applications where applicable, liaise closely with other BP offices, and where possible, have a “Plan B” available.

• Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time.

• Manage all your work in a strictly confidential manner.

• Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.)



General Admin duties:



• Build and maintain excellent working relationships with peers and BP staff globally, including external contacts.

• Take accountability for all tasks of other Team Assistants/PAs as and when they are absent from the office

• Code invoices using and forward the same to approvers and manage third party invoices.

• General office admin: Act as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Confident in prioritising activities and to action/refer as appropriate. Responsible for electronic and paper filing systems, prepare e-expenses and management of invoice. Log various IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms for team when necessary, order stationary, meet and greet guests.



Skills & Competencies



• University degree in any discipline

• Diary, Inbox, Travel management experience

• Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership

• Excellent organisation skills - planning and organised, efficient, project management, systematic management, pursue standardisation and clarification, consistent ways of working

• Strong interpersonal skills, ability to build strong internal and external relationships, customer service, team player, work globally across cultures

• Good verbal and written communication skills

• IT literate, Internet/Intranet skills, office safety and technology

• Fluency in Chinese and English Languages are required

• Proven track record as a team administrator/PA

