Team Assistant

Grade JResponsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.
Key Accountabilities:
• Actively manage diaries, ensuring all meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged, including identifying dates for meetings, internal and external.
• Ensure all meetings run smoothly by managing attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required.
• Manage and prioritize the Calendars of the Leadership Team in a strictly confidential manner and ensure all correspondence is courteous, helpful and timely, and feedback to them accordingly. Filter calls.
• Support the team with administrative and required matters.
• Manage email responses and/or notices where required.
• Liaise with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with other teams/PAs where necessary to ensure alignment.
• Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements, compile itineraries, anticipate visa requirements and applications where applicable, liaise closely with other BP offices, and where possible, have a “Plan B” available.
• Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time.
• Manage all your work in a strictly confidential manner.
• Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.)
General Admin duties:
• Build and maintain excellent working relationships with peers and BP staff globally, including external contacts.
• Take accountability for all tasks of other Team Assistants/PAs as and when they are absent from the office
• Code invoices using and forward the same to approvers and manage third party invoices.
• General office admin: Act as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Confident in prioritising activities and to action/refer as appropriate. Responsible for electronic and paper filing systems, prepare e-expenses and management of invoice. Log various IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms for team when necessary, order stationary, meet and greet guests.
Skills & Competencies
• University degree in any discipline
• Diary, Inbox, Travel management experience
• Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership
• Excellent organisation skills - planning and organised, efficient, project management, systematic management, pursue standardisation and clarification, consistent ways of working
• Strong interpersonal skills, ability to build strong internal and external relationships, customer service, team player, work globally across cultures
• Good verbal and written communication skills
• IT literate, Internet/Intranet skills, office safety and technology
• Fluency in Chinese and English Languages are required
• Proven track record as a team administrator/PA