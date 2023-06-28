Team Assistant - Castrol Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

The job holder will be responsible for providing support to the VP Castrol Europe and for the Europe leadership team, including Europe PU level internal communications.

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



The job holder will be responsible for providing support to the VP Castrol Europe and for the Europe leadership team, including Europe PU level internal communications.



Key Accountabilities

Actively manage diaries, ensuring all meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged, including identifying dates for meetings, internal and external.

Ensure all meetings run smoothly by managing attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required.

Manage and prioritize the Calendars of the LT in a strictly confidential manner and ensure all correspondence is courteous, helpful and timely, and feedback to them accordingly. Filter calls.

Support the team with administrative matters.

Manage email responses and/or notices where required.

Liaise with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with other teams/PAs where necessary to ensure alignment.

Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements, compile itineraries, anticipate visa requirements and applications where applicable, liaise closely with other bp offices, and where possible, have a “Plan B” available.

Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time.

Manage all your work in a strictly confidential manner.

Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.)

Managing and planning monthly/quarterly townhalls/business talks

Support in the preparation of briefs and presentations on context and business performance for communication

Support to prepare and distribute staff announcements

Manage the local Teams sites, Sharepoints, Yammer channels by keeping them up to date and by ensuring the timely and accurate publishing of copy (i.e. news, communications, policies, etc.).

As required, plan, design and deliver events run by Castrol Europe: Organise quarterly LT meetings including offsites and venues. Ensuring that robust arrangements are in place for events. Coordinating all internal and external contributors and maintaining close liaison with internal clients. Organizing and coordinating corporate events (i.e. Christmas & Summer Party; Town-halls; Sales Conferences.) Conducting post-event debriefs to evaluate event and discuss any lessons learnt.





Compliance with the Code of Conduct, as well as the BP policy regarding personal safety in the office.



Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

A level or equivalent experience



Experience

Proven track record as a team administrator/PA.



Skills & Competencies

Diary, Inbox, Travel management

Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership

Excellent organisation skills - planning and organised, efficient, project management, systematic management, pursue standardisation and clarification, consistent ways of working

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to build strong internal and external relationships, customer service, team player, work globally across cultures

Excellent communicator, writing skills, English skills

IT literate, Internet/Intranet skills, office safety and technology



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



