Team Assistant - Offshore Wind Americas

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

The role of Team Assistant will provide direct support to the VP for Offshore Wind Americas and his leadership team across the offshore wind business division. In addition, you will act as the point of contact for the offshore wind business collaborating with the team and senior leaders to ensure that office management runs smoothly.

Key accountabilities:

Calendar management. Effectively manage VP OFW Americas calendar, scheduling meetings and responding promptly to meeting requests to make the most efficient use of their time. Including making room bookings, pre-read preparation and visitor registration.

Business travel. Work closely with other bp offices and external agencies to prepare itineraries and agendas, arrange all transport and accommodation for senior leaders, and prepare visa documentation where required.

Expenses. In accordance with bp policy, collate and process expenses in support of team members on an as directed basis through the Concur system.

Maintain organization charts & distribution lists where needed.

Arrange logistics and venues for onsite and offsite meetings and events.

Support the offshore wind business with onboarding activities, including ordering laptops and preparing equipment for new starters.

Ad hoc activity including project work, preparing presentation slides, briefs, collecting meeting notes.

Desirable Skills & Experiences:

An ability to be flexible and adapt quickly to changes resolving any issues accordingly.

Ability to prioritize workloads and cope with unpredictable work requests.

Comfortable interacting in person, via phone and by email with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders, including senior executives.

Ability to build strong working relationships with bp staff globally and with external contacts. Operate strong relationships with support staff in offices of all senior executives and key external contacts.

Willingness to embed the bp culture, behaviors and values in everything that you do and be an ambassador for key initiatives across the offshore wind team.

Ability to demonstrate experience in the full range of administrative skills required.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Highly proficient in software packages, especially in Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Concur.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

A team player who is self-motivated and proactive.

Absolute discretion, ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Collaboration, Communication, Decision Making, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Resilience, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.