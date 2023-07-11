Team Assistant

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you. We are looking for an experienced executive PA who is used to operating at this level and takes pride in helping their VPs to be as organised as possible and utilising their time as effectively as possible. This person will be ‘the face’ of the VPs office and as such needs to be approachable and respectful with a can-do attitude.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Main Responsibilities:

Calendar management: Proactively coordinate a complex and constantly evolving calendar, including scheduling of meetings and travel and all logistical needs (e.g., booking of conference rooms and technology), helping to ensure that VP’s (Vice President) time aligns with key priorities and shareholder needs.

Travel: Identify and book domestic and international travel, including flights, hotels and cars, ensuring that travel arrangements align with bp travel policies; also requires supporting the VPs if travel needs arise while travelling.

Expenses: Prepare expense reports using Concur and process invoices via Ariba.

Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organise global meetings, ensuring that the logistical arrangements are in place including invitations, venue bookings, catering, video/teleconference facilities, materials, etc.

Technology/Systems Management: Ensure the SVP (Senior Vice President) gets timely technology support, as needed.

General Administration: Act as first point of contact for VP’s, often in the absence of supervision. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists. Add entries to gift & entertainment register as required.

Preparation of documents and correspondence: As needed, collate agendas and pre-reads for meetings; and format Power Point presentations and documents to provide a clear, professional, and branded feel. Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful, and timely manner.

Onboarding: Provide support to new joiners on the team, helping to order technology and making sure that employees are ready to go on Day One.

Provide support to other team personal assistants, as needed, for holidays/illness.

Essential experience and skills:

Advanced communication skills, and ability to communicate with a range of internal and external contacts in a prompt and courteous manner

Attention to detail and quality of work

Proactive problem solving, including the ability to anticipate needs and challenges and find solutions

Good time management, including ability to juggle multiple tasks and re-prioritise based on urgent needs

Excellent judgment and ability to discretely handle confidential/sensitive information

Familiarity with Microsoft Teams (for video calls and document management); Concur and Egencia for travel booking and invoicing/expense processes

Strong experience within Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, One Note and PowerPoint

Willingness to support wider teams where necessary and guide them on office policies/requirements

Willingness to be available for support after standard working hours, if needed (e.g., during travel)

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Microsoft Office, Organizing, Presentations, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.