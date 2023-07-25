Team Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Accountable for support to one or more senior level managers and associated trading teams. The assistant will provide all elements of administrative support as detailed below. The role is also to provide support through the STOTS team to the front office trading floor Flexibility and efficiency to ensure the roles and responsibilities are met in a timely and effective manner are crucial to this role, dealing effectively with conflicting priorities.

The role will be responsible for but not limited to:

Daily management and co-ordination of calendar for one or more level managers as requested, anticipating materials and papers needed for meetings and proactively managing potential issues in location / timings / travel arrangements.

Point of contact for the manager/s

Schedule meetings and teleconferences as required, booking rooms as appropriate including associated requirements e.g. equipment and availabilities (room and personnel).

Organise travel and logistics arrangements and prepare itineraries for trading teams.

Preparation of expenses for approval and management of invoices.

Assist with creating reports and presentations.

Facilitate events arranging all associated logistics and provide event support.

Manage all aspects of the joiner/mover/leaver processes and any associated tasks.

Manage all IT requests.

Working within budgets

This role is extremely reactive and the ability to prioritorise is essential. This role would not support someone who prefers a 121 PA position. The role requires someone who can juggle many tasks at the same time and work as part of an impactful team.

Key Skills

Proven track record of experience in administrative/support roles.

Familiar with Microsoft Office Programmes: Outlook, Access, Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Good organisational skills with strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work in a high pressure role, in a team environment, working together to balance workloads and priorities.

Excellent communication skills, along with good interpersonal skills.

Discretion when dealing with confidential issues. Strong follow through and completion of assigned tasks.

Positive demeanor / Can do outlook, keen to help out to free others up.

Flexibility – can handle a wide broad range of responsibilities and take the initiative to manage tasks independently.

Great teammate – ability to effectively communicate with individuals both within BP and externally.

Demonstrated professionalism and courtesy in the face of changing priorities.

Ability to assess and anticipate the requirements of the team.

Proactive and able to work with minimal supervision.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

