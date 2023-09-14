Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Team Assistant

Team Assistant

Team Assistant

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ068163
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

This role is responsible for providing an efficient, effective and comprehensive administrative and secretarial support and service to the General Manager Midstream and direct reports.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

This role is responsible for providing an efficient, effective and comprehensive administrative and secretarial support and service to the General Manager Midstream and direct reports.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

A. Management of key HSE safety agenda items

  • Act and remain and trained and compliant as the HSSE and Fire Marshall for the Midstream floor at the office representing Midstream at the various safety meetings.

  • Communicate as required the office safety agenda and meetings

  • Maintain the Midstream HSSE notice board to ensure good safety communication.

  • Maintain the Midstream DSS database and submit to line managers for action

B. Provide secretarial and administrative support to General Manager Midstream and direct reports including:

  • Diary Management & Co-ordination of internal meetings, travel and ad hoc arrangements as required from time to time.

  • Management and follow up of actions, emails and correspondence

  • Team Meeting co-ordination

  • Co-ordinates travel arrangements, accommodation and itineraries including external guests and 3rd parties. Answers, screen calls and takes messages when the team members are out of the office and ensures that messages are passed on to the right people accurately.

  • Manage, Capture and Process the monthly expense capturing via the Concur System

  • Control and Co-ordinate the purchase and issue of office stationery

  • Assists the team with the planning and co-ordination of external meetings and office events

  • Maintain the annual leave roster for General Manager Midstream and their and direct reports.

  • Provide administrative support for international visitor

C. Co-ordinate & Manage other key administrative activities such as:

  • Process Purchase Orders maintain the PO database to ensure no PO’s open > 60days and ensure 100% P2P compliance for own P2P process.

  • Assists with preparation of presentation materials

  •  Liaise with CBM team to co-ordinate and plan all the CBM monthly reviews e.g. MR, Retro, performance sessions, LT meetings, QSE, OPR and QPR meetings   and associated planning.

  • Co-ordination and including Agenda preparation, action taking and follow up thereof.

  • Maintain the Midstream and Refining DMS database.

  • Act as the POPIA Act SPA for Midstream and Refining

  • Arrange monthly Midstream and Refining Townhalls

Job Holder Requirements:

Education

  • Matric, Secretarial Diploma or equivalent is a requirement.

Experience

  • Previous experience in a Executive Support Role (3-5 years), (must have relevant experience in supporting Senior Leaders / Executives)

Skills & Competencies

  • Skillful application in the ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance

  • Skilful application of the ability to embrace the changing business environment

  • Skilful application of an awareness and ability to willingly take initiative lead when needed

  • Expert application of the ability to work with others to make a real difference

  • Skilful application of the ability to make informed and effective decisions

  • Basic application of the ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges Proactive, ability to work outside normal working hours, ability to work independently


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

