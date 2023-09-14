Team Assistant

This role is responsible for providing an efficient, effective and comprehensive administrative and secretarial support and service to the General Manager Midstream and direct reports.
Entity:Customers & Products
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
A. Management of key HSE safety agenda items
Act and remain and trained and compliant as the HSSE and Fire Marshall for the Midstream floor at the office representing Midstream at the various safety meetings.
Communicate as required the office safety agenda and meetings
Maintain the Midstream HSSE notice board to ensure good safety communication.
Maintain the Midstream DSS database and submit to line managers for action
B. Provide secretarial and administrative support to General Manager Midstream and direct reports including:
Diary Management & Co-ordination of internal meetings, travel and ad hoc arrangements as required from time to time.
Management and follow up of actions, emails and correspondence
Team Meeting co-ordination
Co-ordinates travel arrangements, accommodation and itineraries including external guests and 3rd parties. Answers, screen calls and takes messages when the team members are out of the office and ensures that messages are passed on to the right people accurately.
Manage, Capture and Process the monthly expense capturing via the Concur System
Control and Co-ordinate the purchase and issue of office stationery
Assists the team with the planning and co-ordination of external meetings and office events
Maintain the annual leave roster for General Manager Midstream and their and direct reports.
Provide administrative support for international visitor
C. Co-ordinate & Manage other key administrative activities such as:
Process Purchase Orders maintain the PO database to ensure no PO’s open > 60days and ensure 100% P2P compliance for own P2P process.
Assists with preparation of presentation materials
Liaise with CBM team to co-ordinate and plan all the CBM monthly reviews e.g. MR, Retro, performance sessions, LT meetings, QSE, OPR and QPR meetings and associated planning.
Co-ordination and including Agenda preparation, action taking and follow up thereof.
Maintain the Midstream and Refining DMS database.
Act as the POPIA Act SPA for Midstream and Refining
Arrange monthly Midstream and Refining Townhalls
Job Holder Requirements:
Education
Matric, Secretarial Diploma or equivalent is a requirement.
Experience
Previous experience in a Executive Support Role (3-5 years), (must have relevant experience in supporting Senior Leaders / Executives)
Skills & Competencies
Skillful application in the ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance
Skilful application of the ability to embrace the changing business environment
Skilful application of an awareness and ability to willingly take initiative lead when needed
Expert application of the ability to work with others to make a real difference
Skilful application of the ability to make informed and effective decisions
Basic application of the ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges Proactive, ability to work outside normal working hours, ability to work independently
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.