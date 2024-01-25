Team Assistant

Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.This is a great opportunity for someone to be at the heart of a thriving, fast paced and strategically important business as we transition to net zero and evolve our convenience formats and offer



Personal Assistant duties:

Diary Management: The role will focus on diary, appointments and schedule management and provision of a full administrative support in respect of all travel. This will include ensuring that materials required for preparation ahead or the meeting and during the meeting are all prepared and issued according to schedule.

Meetings & Events: Organising meetings including ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place, that the meeting runs without any hitches and any necessary preparation materials are received on time. This may include conferences and off-site meetings.

Relationship Management: Building and maintaining good relationships with several key internal and external contacts. The role provides a vital link between several BP offices and Group Leaders and it is essential that good relationships are maintained with key contacts external to BP and within other parts of the Group.

Correspondence: Written and verbal correspondence with internal and external contacts. Extensive use of e-mail system as appropriate, including actioning or progressing with others in the absence of the recipient, ensuring that correspondence with such contacts is courteous, helpful and completed in a timely manner.

Administration: Acting as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Confidence to prioritise activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Responsibility for electronic and paper filing systems, and management of invoices and purchase orders

Expenses: Managing the timely submission of business expenses and submission of receipts on behalf of the Retail Operations Director.

Collaboration and project work in a team as required

Team support – responsible for support of the VPs direct team if and when required ​

A Levels

Formal commercial qualification or equivalent through professional experience acquired skills and knowledge.

Fluent knowledge of oral and written English

Flexibility, resilience & strong organisational skills

Independent, proactive and structured way of working

Customer-oriented & friendly

A successful candidate will ideally be located in Milton Keynes completing a 60/40 Hybrid Working schedule. London locations are also available.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.