Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join the team as we continue to evolve.The Team Assistant (TA) role is a key role providing first class administrative support to the VP Risk & Insurance and Head of Capital Markets, supporting their teams as needed and the Treasury Finance Team on an ad hoc basis. This role will help to organise and shape activities across the treasury team and provide high levels of support to the Senior Leaders and their teams in terms of both self-led value adding activity and routine administration, including diary and travel management. The ideal candidate will be self-sufficient, personable, confident and well-organised and they will always maintain the strictest confidence in the work environment.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

As Team Assistant, you will:

Actively manage the Senior leader’s diaries ensuring meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged. Ensure that meetings run as smoothly as possible by managing attendance, collating/issuing pre-reads, etc., making sure all required logistics are in place (room bookings, Microsoft Teams calls etc.) and liaising with the technology team where necessary, to make sure the technology works ahead of meetings.

Arrange conference calls for global teams, respecting other time zones, faiths and customs globally.

Support the Senior leader’s direct reports and other team members as needed in arranging, booking venues, and hosting external meetings, with insurance companies and brokers, banks and ratings agencies.

Work closely with Treasury team assistants and personal assistant to the SVP Treasury to coordinate meetings across the LT and ensure appropriate cover is provided in the event of planned or unplanned absences.

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with bp staff worldwide at all levels. Work closely with the offices and teams of various stakeholders, developing strong relationships across the Treasury team and at PA and TA levels.

Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely manner.

Coordinate global travel for the Senior leader’s and their teams as needed via the bp Company Travel Provider, compiling itineraries and agendas, anticipating visa requirements and applications (where applicable) and liaising closely with other bp offices. Ensuring that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies.

Handle all administrative matters in the strictest confidence and maintain all relevant records and files. Prepare various documents, correspondence and presentation material to the highest standards in line with bp approved guidelines.

General office admin: log IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms and hot desks, order stationery, co-ordinate visitor arrangements and meet guests, and update electronic distribution lists.

Coordinate travel and logistics for team events, including sourcing venues, booking hotels, transport, catering, etc.

Take charge of onboarding new members of staff, use initiative to resolve office operating problems.

Support with budget administration and handle expenses claims in line with internal processes.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working.

Essential experience:

A safety conscious approach.

Strong track record in previous secretarial/TA roles, including experience of complex calendar and meeting/global event management including booking global travel, in an often-fast paced environment.

Comfortable managing a fast paced, changing diary as well as longer term more ‘fixed’ diary planning.

A team player who is self-motivated, proactive and flexible to changing circumstances and unpredictable work requests.

Ability to deal with people of all levels and liaise with senior people comfortably, both internally and externally.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong networking and influencing skills.

Strong written and verbal communication.

Proficiency in MS Office tools. Knowledge of broader systems such as SAP/Ariba, Field Glass, Concur.

Highly discrete, professional approach and when entrusted with confidential information, always handle it with utmost duty of care and tact.

Excellent ‘one team’ behaviours

Cultural proficiency, self-awareness, and ability to work with and alongside varied cultural environments.

Experience in prioritising and identifying urgent issues on the behalf of others with minimal supervision.

Experience operating in an international matrix organisation is helpful.

Why join our team?

Treasury is a key group function, at the heart of delivering bp’s strategy. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.