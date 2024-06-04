Team Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support VP Operated Fleet, VP Chartering and shipping teams with administration and other matters.

Plan all routine meetings/calls (Operated Fleet, bpMS and Chartering meetings), create agendas, and follow up on post-meeting actions.

Facilitate meetings where there are complex requirements, such as room availability issues or other technical requirements.

Liaise with internal and external contacts while handling business arrangements.

Liaise with other teams/TAs/PAs where necessary to ensure alignment on meeting schedules.

Support bp shipping new joiners onboarding for new team members, IT set-up, equipment, stakeholder meetings, corporate cards etc.

Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements such as group team travel, visa arrangements or where liaison with corporate travel arranger adds value (e.g., reducing the cost of flights).

Encourage individuals to book travel directly but assist with subsequent rescheduling, cancellations, refunds etc.

Process expenses, including travel, reconcile and submit expense claims on time.

Support with expenses and arrangements such as catering, room bookings and set-up for general team events and training (IMT). SAP items, including preparing CDD checks, vendor set-up and requests for payment.

Code invoices and forward the same to approvers and manage third-party invoices.

Provide support (visitor registration, room bookings, etc) for all overseas visitors to bpS Singapore.

Periodically work with the broader administrative group and support with Bp office-wide event logistics (APPEC, Senior leader visits)

General office admin: Act as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, predominantly in the absence of supervision.

Meet and greet guests to bpS Singapore.

Management of invoices. Log various IT requests and faults.

Prioritise team requests, seeking line management guidance as appropriate.

Support the CST in scheduling and minute-taking as and when required and is a focal point of contact for shipping in the biennial SWN C&CM exercise.

Requirements

Proven track record as a team administrator with travel management experience.

Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership.

Excellent organization skills - planning and organisation, efficient and systematic project management, focused on pursuing standardization and clarification, and consistent ways of working.

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to build strong internal and external relationships, customer service, team player, able to work globally across cultures.

Good verbal and written communication skills

IT literate, Internet/Intranet skills, awareness of office safety and technology

Competent interpretation & development of management information and cost data.

Track record in actively generating ideas that deliver continual improvement.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.