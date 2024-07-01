Team Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

To provide support to the country or functional team, in terms of administration and support for the leadership team and the wider team​.

Key Accountabilities:

Actively manage diaries, ensuring all meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged, including identifying dates for meetings, internal and external.

Ensure all meetings run smoothly by managing meeting room, meeting equipment, attendance, collating, preparing, and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required.

Follow-up action plan from sales team if required

Manage and prioritize the Calendars of the Leadership Team (LT) in a strictly confidential manner and ensure all correspondence is courteous, helpful and timely, and feedback to them accordingly. Screen calls.

Support the team not only in administrative but also in HSE matters.

Prepare email responses, notices, Power of Attorney where required.

Liaise with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with other teams/PAs where necessary to ensure proper alignment.

Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements, compile itineraries, anticipate visa requirements and applications where applicable, liaise closely with other BP offices, and where possible, have a “Plan B” available.

Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time for General Director and Deputy General Director.

Manage all works in a strictly confidential manner.

Co-ordinate with all stakeholders to ensure all granted approval prior to submitting any documents for getting GD and DGD’s signature.

Being 01 of key stakeholders in organizing important events both at country and global (as assigned)

General Admin duties:

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with peers and bp staff globally, including external contacts.

Take accountabilities for all tasks of other Team Assistants/PAs as and when they are absent from the office

Code invoices using and forward the same to approvers and manage third party invoices.

General office admin: Act as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Confident in prioritising activities and to action/refer as appropriate. Responsible for electronic and paper filing systems, prepare e-expenses and management of invoice. Log various IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms for team when necessary, , meet and greet guests.

Key Requirements:

University degree

Proven track record as team administrator/PA

Well experienced in Diary, Inbox, Travel management

Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership.

Excellent organisation skills - planning and organised, efficient, project management, systematic management, pursue standardisation and clarification, consistent ways of working.

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to build strong internal and external relationships, customer service, team player, work globally across cultures.

Competent English level in all 4 skills (reading, writing, speaking, listening)

IT literate, Internet/Intranet skills, office safety and technology



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

