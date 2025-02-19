Team Assistant

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Shift time : 1.30 PM - 10.30 PM / 2.30 PM - 11.30 PM

The personal assistant will support the Supply Chain Excellence, IGME and Procurement teams on a wide range of administrative and coordination support tasks to ensure an efficient and effective time deployment in line with business priorities.

The responsibilities of the role will vary dependent upon business needs but include:

Coordinates meetings, appointments, video/teleconferencing and booking venues/meeting rooms/catering for such meetings, including anticipating materials needed for meetings and training functions and preparing in advance

Organises domestic and international travel arrangements, including acquiring visas/appropriate travel permits etc.

Communicates and/or coordinates with various individuals and/or departments on agreed agenda.

Ensures files are maintained and up-to-date and material is easily retrievable. Handle relative payments and keep record of budget & expenses.

Complete detailed next steps from a basic request or limited information; anticipates future situations and proactively plans ahead to meet them

Displays a high degree of availability and timely responsiveness to demands of position

Handle mobile phone, subscription, credit and business cards matters

Processing of head office invoices and purchase orders as the need arises

Ad-hoc project and event support and other duties as assigned

Coordinates effectively with the Castrol Supply Chain VP office

Interacts with the wider supply chain leadership team and administrative assistants

Handle administrative and coordination tasks within Delegation of Authority

Minimum GCSE Maths, English or equivalent

Experience and a proven record as a team assistant in a similar role.

Full range of top-class administrative skills including organisation, prioritising and forward planning.

Strong MS office skills

Highly adaptable - demonstrates the flexibility and efficiency to ensure roles and responsibilities are met in a timely and effective manner.

Strong interpersonal skills - confident at collaborating closely with customers at all levels of management in an appropriate manner.

Good communication skills. Good at prioritizing tasks.

Emotionally resilient and calm under pressure.

Conversant with the processes and practices that impact their role. (e.g. travel policy; e-expenses; booking external meetings and venues; etc.)

Experience of delivering administration and coordination support on a large global agenda.

Must be comfortable dealing with data with good attention to detail



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.