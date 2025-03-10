Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a worldwide energy enterprise engaged in all facets of the energy sector. Our mission is to provide light, heat, and mobility to millions of individuals every day. We stand among the select few companies capable of addressing significant and complex challenges that are crucial for the future. Our contributions are vital to the global objective of achieving a low-carbon future. We invite you to join us in realizing what we can achieve collectively. You can be part of our new goal to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner, assisting the world in reaching net-zero emissions. Would you like to learn how our diverse and dedicated workforce is pioneering efforts to make energy cleaner and more efficient—and how you can contribute as a member of our distinguished team? We are seeking a Team Assistant to join our Finance Team and enhance your career.

The primary responsibility of this role is to assist the Executive Assistant. This position is essential for the smooth operation of daily activities and requires coordination with various functions and departments. A high level of confidentiality, strong multitasking abilities, and the capacity to collaborate effectively with individuals across different functions are essential.

Diligently manage the calendar while serving as a delegate to effectively oversee daily commitments, thereby enhancing leadership efficiency. - Assist the leadership team member in preparing reports and presentations for review meetings, processing invoices, managing Concur expenses, and handling travel and visa arrangements. - Produce high-quality work with minimal errors and operate efficiently with limited supervision. - Reserve meeting rooms for various gatherings. - Maintain confidentiality in all tasks, including organizing events such as town halls, outbound activities, and social events, which involves logistics such as venue booking, agenda distribution, attendee invitations, and tracking responses, as well as ensuring effective use of technology during meetings/events. - Oversee logistics for events such as away days, customer gatherings, town halls, and celebrations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



