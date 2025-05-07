This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

As an enabler, Strategic Corporates & Partnerships exists to enhance business growth, develop partnerships, ensure bp’s reputation and brand and also create long term value addition through joint ventures, service providers & organically grow bp's footprint in India.

Your role as team assistant to the SC&P team requires you to enable, co-ordinate and support to the team for day-to-day functioning. The role requires a high degree of operational excellence, a can-do attitude, an ability to multi-task, effective inter-personal and writing skills.

What you will deliver

You will provide support to the SC&P team for administrative purposes as well as co-ordinating events delivery &, negotiations, developing presentations / reports, correspondence, meeting logistics, agendas and minutes etc.

You will be required to engage with senior stakeholder's and their teams (internal and external, India and overseas) and deliver operational issues in a proactive and timely manner, enabling leadership efficacy.

You will need to execute seamlessly any other activities related to team as and when required.

What you will need to be successful

Educational background: graduate in any discipline.

Experience: around 5 years+ experience in support roles, in global companies / cross cultural exposure. Previous experience of working in joint venture set-ups will be preferred.

Skills and competencies:

A "go-getter" and work efficiently with minimal supervision

Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills

Ability to multi-task and work effectively with people across various teams / functions

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral will be essential

Maintain a high degree of confidentiality

Working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite and digitally savvy

You will work with

You will be working alongside a team of senior professionals - spread across business development, communications, regulatory & policy affairs, social investment and sustainability advocacy. While this role is located in the bp BKC office, the team is spread across offices in Andheri, New Delhi and Pune.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.