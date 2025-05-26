This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a proactive and highly organized Team Assistant to support our P&O Production leadership and their teams!

This role combines high-level administrative support with opportunities to contribute to value-adding initiatives that enhance team effectiveness and operational delivery.

In this role, we expect you to provide support to the Area Production Manager (APM) and team members for administrative purposes as well as co-ordinating events delivery and negotiations, developing presentations and reports, correspondence, meeting logistics, agendas and minutes etc.

This position is crucial for a high level of confidentiality, strong multitasking abilities, and the capacity to collaborate effectively with individuals across different functions.

This role will be based in Baku, Azerbaijan and is open for national applications only.

About the role

In more detail, some of key responsibilities will include:

Diary management and co-ordination for the APM and members of the team

Scheduling of meetings, organize travel and logistics and provision of general administrative support to team members

Handling logistical arrangements for events, set-up and support on-site/ off-site meetings and conferences, including meeting room bookings (meetings include Lync and teleconferences/video conferences and telepresence), negotiating contracts, setting up catering, transportation, material preparation etc. collation of materials/packs; managing distribution of materials

Managing phone inquiries and correspondence with external contacts

Preparing expenses for approval and tracking e-expenses to resolve issues when needed; manage admin-related contracts, purchase orders, and invoices.

Preparing letters and respond to external parties on behalf of the APM, as needed

Acting as first point of contact for internal and external customers; assist visitors with local transport, office requirements etc. as necessary

Partnering with other Assistants on local/ global teams to provide cover when needed

Being responsible for assisting the central team with administrative and clerical matters where required

Coordinating special projects and other supportive duties as requested such as organizing team building events, etc.

Executing any other activities related to team as and when required.

About you

Educational background: Bachelor’s degree in any field.

Skills and competencies:

Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in administrative or team support roles in global or international companies

Proficiency in using procurement systems (for administrative orders etc.)

Strong track record of handling complex, multi-leg travel arrangements

Skilled in intelligent calendar and diary management

Experience in planning and coordinating events

Work efficiently with minimal supervision

Ability to multi-task and work effectively with people across various teams / functions

Excellent communication, interpersonal and influencing skills

Working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite (in particular Excel) and digitally savvy

Proficient level of written and spoken English

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.