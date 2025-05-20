This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Team Assistant (TA) to support the GPTI (Gas & Power Trading International) leadership team in our Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) organization.

GPTI is bp’s face to the gas and power markets across the UK, EU and AsiaPac regions, providing commercial support in the development of bp’s gas value chains, optimizing much of bp value chains.



As a key member of our administrative team, the Team Assistant (TA) will play a key role in supporting our GPTI Executives across a range of administrative responsibilities in a fast-paced, hybrid working environment (three days in office, and two days at home each week, on average). This role is based at the bp Canary Wharf, London offices.

You will be empowered to lead in a scope of areas:

Calendar management: Proactively coordinate a complex calendar, including scheduling of meetings and travel and all logistical needs (e.g., booking of conference rooms and technology), helping to ensure that leadership team’s time aligns with key priorities and shareholder needs.

Travel : Identify and book domestic and international travel, including flights, hotels, and cars, ensuring that travel arrangements align with bp travel policies; also requires supporting the team if travel needs arise while traveling.

Expenses: Prepare expense reports using Concur and process invoices via Ariba.

Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organize global meetings, ensuring that the logistical arrangements are in place including invitations, venue bookings, catering, video/teleconference facilities, materials, etc.

Technology/Systems Management : Ensure the LT gets timely technology support, as needed. Also handle joiner/mover/leaver process through Accsys system manager.

General Administration : Act as first point of contact, often in the absence of supervision. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, absence records and working from home days. Add entries to gift & entertainment register.

Preparation of documents and correspondence: As needed, collate agendas and pre-reads for meetings; and format Power Point presentations and documents to provide a clear, professional and branded feel. Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful, and timely manner.

Recruiting: Help coordinate recruitment processes with People & Culture (P&C) teams, including preparation of interview schedules and logistics.

Onboarding: Provide support to new joiners on the team, helping to order technology and making sure that employees are ready to go on Day One.

ST&S Support: Providing support to other team assistants, as needed, for holidays/illness.

Essential experience and skills for the role include:

Advanced communication skills, and ability to communicate with a range of internal and external contacts in a prompt and courteous manner

High attention to detail and quality of work

Demonstrate adaptability in a dynamic work environment, and the ability to work independently and take initiative

Proactive problem solving, including the ability to anticipate needs and challenges and find solutions

Strong team player who collaborates effectively with colleagues, demonstrates the willingness to support wider team where necessary and guide them on office policies/requirements.

Good time management, including ability to juggle multiple tasks and re-prioritize based on urgent needs

Excellent judgment and ability to discretely handle confidential/sensitive information

Familiarity with Microsoft Teams (for video calls and document management); Concur and Ariba for travel booking and invoicing/expense processes

Strong experience within Microsoft Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Willingness to be available for support after standard working hours, if needed (e.g., during travel)

Why Join Us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Administrative Support, Anticipate Needs, Collaboration, Communication, Microsoft Office, Office Administration, Prioritization, Problem Solving, Quality, Time Management



