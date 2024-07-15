Team Assistant South Region

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets. Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Manager National Key Accounts based at Mumbai details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role!

This role provides support to the business team in the south region- primarily the B2C business teams. The support both in terms of self-led value adding activity, administration and also support for the leadership team and the wider team.



What you will deliver!

1. Meticulously managing the calendar and travel while acting as a delegate to intelligently manage commitments, improving leadership efficiency. Coordinate with sales team for data and other compliances - with accountability for on time completion of expected tasks.

2. Drive engagement, safety and performance agenda's for the team - delivering those by working with internal customers across the organisation as well as with external vendors agencies etc.

3. Manage budgets and spends, manage POs and payments - Manage all vendor payments for the region including creation of purchase orders and any other compliance requirements

4. Effective utilization of pool car and administration of company cars of DBM’s

Managing all required meeting related logistics (i.e. venue booking, issuing agendas, invite attendees and supervise responses, ensure effective use of technology at the time of the meeting/event).

5. Follow the documentation retention process

6. Implement administration contracts as per process and manage day to day administration in line with statutory laws and update on Legatrix tool

7. Act in a manner consistent with the BP 'who we are' by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management”

8. Support in audits – Region / vendor audits as the need arises

What you will need to be successful

• roven experience in related field of work

• Experience of operating in an international business

• Experience of managing global stakeholders

• Experience using procurement system

• Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high pressured environment

• Experience in managing multiple complex travel arrangements

• Experience in intelligent diary management

• Experience of fielding issues and delegating / raising as appropriate

• Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills.

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written, and strong analytical skills drive and initiative.

• Excellent team working skills crucial and a “can do” positive attitude.

• Superior knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and other financial applications (i.e. Concur, JDE etc),

• Experience in Project Management

You will work with

Internal Teams

Smollan Team

Distributors

Agencies



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.