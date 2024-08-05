Team Assistant - Supply and Operations

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the role

This role is responsible for providing an efficient, effective and comprehensive administrative and secretarial support and service to the General Manager of Supply and Operations, General and their direct reports

Job Accoutabilities

Lead key health, safety and environment agenda items

Act and remain and trained and compliant as the Health, Safety and Environment and Fire Marshall for the Midstream floor at the office represenatitive at the various safety meetings

Provide secretarial and administrative support to the Head Commercial Optimisation and direct reports including:

Diary Management & coordination of internal meetings, travel and ad hoc arrangements as required from time to time.

Management and follow up of actions, emails and correspondence

Coordinates travel arrangements, accommodation and itineraries including external guests and third parties

Answers, screen calls and takes messages when the team members are out of the office and ensures that messages are passed on to the right people accurately.

Manage, Capture and Process the monthly expense capturing via the Concur System

Control and Co-ordinate the purchase and issue of office stationery

Assists the team with the planning and coordination of external meetings and office events

Education

Matric, Secretarial or Supply Chain diploma or equivalent is a requirement.

Experience

Experience in Executive Support Role (3-5 years), (have relevant experience in supporting Senior Leaders / Executives)

Skills & Competencies

Skilful application in the ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance

Skilful application of the ability to embrace the changing business environment

Skilful application of an awareness and ability to willingly take initiative lead when needed

Expert application of the ability to work with others to make a real difference

Skilful application of the ability to make informed and effective decisions

Basic application of the ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges Proactive, ability to work outside normal working hours, ability to work independently

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

