Team Assistant to VP AsPac

Job summary

Responsible for supporting VP AsPac and his wider leadership team by providing proactive assistance and administrative support. You will enhance team efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting VP AsPac and his wider leadership team by providing proactive assistance and administrative support. You will enhance team efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Actively manage diaries, ensuring all meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged, including identifying dates for meetings, internal and external.

Ensure all meetings run smoothly by managing attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required.

Manage and prioritize the Calendars of the LT in a strictly confidential manner and ensure all correspondence is courteous, helpful and timely, and feedback to them accordingly. Filter calls.

Support the team with administrative matters.

Manage email responses and/or notices where required.

Liaise with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with other teams/PAs where necessary to ensure alignment.

Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements, compile itineraries, anticipate visa requirements and applications where applicable, liaise closely with other BP offices, and where possible, have a “Plan B” available.

Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time.

Manage all your work in a strictly confidential manner.

Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.​)

General Admin duties:

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with peers and BP staff globally, including external contacts.

Take accountability for all tasks of other Team Assistants/PAs as and when they are absent from the office.

Code invoices using and forward the same to approvers and manage third party invoices.

General office admin: Act as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Confident in prioritising activities and to action/refer as appropriate. Responsible for electronic and paper filing systems, prepare e-expenses and management of invoice. Log various IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms for team when necessary, order stationary, meet and greet guests..



Skills & Competencies:

Diary, Inbox, Travel management.

Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership.

Excellent organisation skills - planning and organised, efficient, project management, systematic management, pursue standardisation and clarification, consistent ways of working.

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to build strong internal and external relationships, customer service, team player, work globally across cultures.

Good communicator, writing skills, English skills.

IT literate, Internet/Intranet skills, office safety and technology.

Desired Experience:

Proven track record as team administrator/PA.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.