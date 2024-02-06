Team Lead Inventory

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade H/7Responsible for managing a small team to support the business with Supply & Inventory Accounting activities for the US Business.An ideal candidate will be the one:1. Experience in US / ANZ Inventory Accounting systems, procedures and policies2. Good accounting knowledge with MS Office knowledge3. Proficient with operating in SAP4. "Can do" attitude with a transformation mindset5. Well versed with the workflows of Inventory locations - Terminals, Exchanges, Retail and other business streamsThe role will not be restricted to the above role and expand to P2P roles and reporting.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Reconciliation approval of exchange, truck & bulk activity for Crude and Products

• Payment review and approval for transportation and storage fees, gain/loss settlement, and exchange differentials.

• Monitoring control reports to ensure accurate financial data

• Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

• Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

• Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

• Initiate opportunities and support the team in delivery of continuous improvements related to the end to end process

• On-board new team members as needed (including systems access, training requirements, end to end process overview, and allocation of workload).

• Ensure each team member has appropriate back-up coverage

• Monitor metrics to ensure delivery of service in accordance with the contractual agreements

• Point of contact for escalations related to service level requirements, service issues, and customer satisfaction.

• Investigate and research incidents, document the nature of the problems, and ensure that there is a process in place to avoid future occurrence.

• Recommend improvements to the existing processes to enhance unit performance from both operational and control viewpoints.



Key Challenges

• Change Engagement

• Teamwork & Organizational Impact

• Customer Focus

• Process & Continuous Improvement

• Acts Decisively

• Value Expertise

• Energize People

• Deliver Results

Any Other Relevant Information



• Foster Effective Teamwork and Collaboration Understands the organization and knows how to work across organizational boundaries; Engenders trust and builds positive and collaborative relationships; Leads by example with positive team behaviours; Identifies key stakeholders and successfully engages them

• Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation

• Team working – build team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies



• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Business related field.

Essential Experience

• One year leadership/management experience

• Six years general accounting/finance or Petro-chemical or supply chain industry experience

• Proficiency with SAP or other comparable ERP system

• Experience with month-end close activities and meeting project deadlines

• Proven experience in coaching and leading high performing teams.

Key Competencies

• Strategic orientation and global awareness

• General leadership and decision making skills

• Demonstrated experience leading and managing change

• Ability to build effective relationships

• Cross-functional mind-set

• People management and development experience

• Strong background and knowledge with identifying/completion on continuous improvement opportunities

Desirable Criteria

• Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

• Exposure to Supply business

• Understand financial statements including balance sheet

• Familiarity with payables and receivables\

• Strong impact, interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to local management team.

• Good business judgment in handling potentially sensitive business and people issues

• Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

• Ability to motivate and influence others



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

