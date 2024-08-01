Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big difficult challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join the team and advance your career as Team Lead Inventory!

Role Purpose

Responsibility of The Inventory Accounting Team Lead is to review and approve of crude and refined products inventory reconciliations for Refining & Marketing business. This includes approval of exchanges, 3rd party and proprietary terminals, pipelines, and in-transit truck & bulk locations. In addition the team lead reviews and approves weekly and monthly transportation invoices for payment.

The team leads responsibility is to review monthly storage and handling fee accruals during month-end close, approves all exchange settlements as well as gain/loss, write offs and out of period adjustments within appropriate delegation. The team lead is responsible for delivering a successful close each month. The team lead is responsible for driving the CI agenda for the team and actively demonstrating bp and the GBS’s core principles. The Inventory team works closely with Marketing Supply negotiators, Supply Balance Coordinators, Schedulers, Settlement Analysts, and Transaction Control. ​

There is also regular interaction with other BU’s such as Global Oil, Fuels Marketing, embedded Finance and Air bp as well as externally with our 3rd Party partners. This position will be responsible for leading a team of X analysts and supporting their day-to-day activities, including reconciliation and payment approvals, root cause analysis, identifying process improvement opportunities. This also includes mentoring, coaching, assisting with career development and performance appraisals

This position will have decision making authority for managing a team, as well as coaching and mentoring individuals within that team. This individual functions in a fast paced, dynamic environment, regularly interacting with business management, financial team members and other internal/external partners across the GBS. This role has overall responsibility for the execution of performance and people management for each of the teams within its accountability. This individual interacts with business partners, leadership, peers and cross functional teams daily

Responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined products inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment​​

Reconciliation of Inventory - exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

Identification and resolution of root cause error solidification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships ​

Key Accountabilities

Reconciliation approval of exchange, truck & bulk activity for Crude and Products

Payment review and approval for transportation and storage fees, gain/loss settlement, and exchange differentials.

Supervising control reports to ensure accurate financial data

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and advising work; appraising performance; rewarding and focusing employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Initiate opportunities and support the team in delivery of continuous improvements related to the end to end process

On-board new team members as needed (including systems access, training requirements, end to end process overview, and allocation of workload).

Ensure each team member has appropriate back-up coverage

Monitor metrics to ensure delivery of service in accordance with the contractual agreements

Point of contact for issues related to service level requirements, service issues, and customer satisfaction.

Investigate and research incidents, document the nature of the problems, and ensure that there is a process in place to avoid future occurrence.

Recommend improvements to the existing processes to enhance unit performance from both operational and control viewpoints

Key Challenges

Change Engagement

Teamwork & Organizational Impact

Customer Focus

Process & Continuous Improvement

Acts Decisively

Value Expertise

Energize People

Any Other Relevant Information

Foster Effective Teamwork and Collaboration Understands the organization and knows how to work across organizational boundaries; Engenders trust and builds positive and collaborative relationships; Leads by example with positive team behaviours; Identifies key partners and successfully engages them

Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation

Team working – build team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive

Change Engagement

Continuous Improvement

Acts conclusively

Value expertise

Energize people

Deliver results

Deliver Results

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Business related field

Crucial Experience

One year leadership/management experience

Six years general accounting/finance or Petro-chemical or supply chain experience

Proficiency with SAP or other comparable ERP system

Experience with month-end close activities and meeting project deadlines

Proven experience in coaching and leading strong teams

Key Competencies

Strategic orientation and global awareness

General leadership and decision making skills

Demonstrated experience leading and managing change

Ability to establish effective relationships

Cross-functional mind-set

People management and development experience

Strong background and knowledge with identifying/completion on continuous improvement opportunities

Desirable Criteria

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

Exposure to Supply business

Understand financial statements including balance sheet

Familiarity with payables and receivables

Strong impact, interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to local management team.

Good business judgment in handling potentially sensitive business and people issues

Able to lead multiple/conflicting priorities with a consistent track record of delivery

Ability to empower and influence others



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Project Management {+ 2 more}



