Team Leader - Construction Services

The ANZ Construction Services Lead is tasked with overseeing a team comprising analysts, commercial experts, and technical specialists. The focus is on supporting and facilitating project delivery and execution, financial performance, investment analysis, robust project management practices, and ensuring adherence to bp and regulatory standards, including maintaining bp's technical criteria.

This role encompasses the monitoring and accurate reporting of both capital expenditure (capex) and revenue expenditure (revex) budgets, as well as assessing project delivery performance within the ANZ business. A strong understanding of commercial principles is essential for the effectiveness of this role.

Furthermore, the position entails identifying and recommending strategies to enhance the safety, efficiency, and reliability of design and construction activities. It consistently seeks opportunities for improvement through standardisation and simplification. Additionally, the role involves defining and overseeing the comprehensive works program, reporting on performance, and ensuring compliance with bp and regulatory requirements!

Shift Timing: 2:00am to 11:00am IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Leads a team responsible for systematically tracking and reporting progress in reducing asset-based risks. Provides reports and recommendations to assist in managing those risks through programs of work and prepares updates for Risk and Safety Forums.

Plans and manages the overall works program in accordance with investment guardrails, articulating optimization opportunities and consolidating/reporting on the pipeline of projects and their execution.

Works closely with regional construction leads and the network planning team to ensure alignment with the integrated network strategy and network plans.

Manages and maintains the relevant project management system/enterprise reporting system, collaborating with relevant BP teams to meet digital security requirements, and delivers training and coaching to Construction teams as required.

Defines, monitors, and analyzes performance metrics versus plan, activating timely interventions while working across the Construction team.

Drives commercial outcomes by leading a small team of investment analysts, supporting thorough commercial analysis, project development, and generation of performance insights to ensure continuous improvement.

Collaborates with finance and control to ensure accurate performance reporting and project management processes.

Leads the translation of strategic commitments and capital framework into articulation of a multi-year project pipeline and annual capex and revex plans.

Coaches and empowers others, building capability in project management and construction processes and educating others on performance insights, recommending opportunities for optimization and continuous improvement.

Ensures continued commercial capability development of the project investment analysts.

Experience & Qualification:

Experience of minimum 10 years; of which 4 years in people management

Demonstrates strong commercial skill and a performance-drive approach, with expertise in problem solving and innovative thinking.

Exceptional communication and influencing abilities.

Knowledge of SAP, ARIBA, Power BI, Tableau, or other corporate financial reporting/data systems.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools, including the MS Office Suite and MS Project.

Relevant experience in technical environments such as Engineering Design, Project Controls, Project & Construction Management, or Construction Operations Support.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



